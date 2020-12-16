Book Donation Writes A New Chapter On Diversity For Youth

There is tremendous value in building the self-esteem, confidence, and awareness of power and possibilities for children Tweet this

"During a year of unprecedented voice and connection on race, we want to continue to deliver a meaningful community impact, with a 5,000-book donation through our 'Roger Reads' program," said Corie Pauling, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TIAA. "There is tremendous value in building the self-esteem, confidence, and the awareness of power and possibilities for children – and for adults -- within books. Through personal reflection, vulnerability and conscious inclusion practices like macro-affirmations, we forge stronger connection, celebrate our individual humanity and talents and also lift each other in how we work and engage every day."

The donated books, along with cozy pajamas, will be distributed to Pajama Program's Community Partners in the coming months as part of their One Million Good Nights campaign, which has a goal of delivering comforting bedtimes and healthy sleep to one million children across the U.S. by January 2022. The need is particularly high during the holiday season, and the demand has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pajama Program is extremely grateful to TIAA and Denene Millner Books for their generous support and donation of 5,000 books to champion our mission," said Jamie Dyce, Executive Director of Pajama Program. "Not only will this help us impact the lives of thousands of children, but the thoughtfully curated collection of books also will enable us to engage in critical conversations on equity and representation in children's literature and in our communities to help us further our mission and better embody Pajama Program's core values."

Moderated by Dyce during a recent virtual forum, Millner and Pauling discussed equity and representation in children's books and how books are a key element in supporting Pajama Program's mission.

"I've had the pleasure of reading to children in the Atlanta offices of Pajama Program, and I saw up close the joy that came when they were invited to pick a book of their very own," said Millner. "That joy very much mirrors my own, knowing that Denene Millner Books' donation of 5,000 picture books will not only find homes with kids who need and want them, but will send to them a powerful message that the everyday lives of Black children are beautiful and worthy stories that belong on the page. I couldn't be more pleased."

View the recording of the virtual forum from Pajama Program here.

BOOK TITLES INCLUDED IN DONATION:

Just Like a Mama , written by award-winning author Alice Faye Duncan and illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow : A celebration of the heart connection between adopted children and the forever families who welcome them with kindness, care, and unconditional love

, written by award-winning author and illustrated by : A celebration of the heart connection between adopted children and the forever families who welcome them with kindness, care, and unconditional love My Rainy Day Rocket Ship , written by celebrated Washington, D.C. television host Markette Sheppard and illustrated by fine artist Charly Palmer : This delightful title shows that rainy summer days are no match for a little astronaut who builds the perfect rocket ship for an indoor space adventure to another galaxy, where the sky is his only limit!

, written by celebrated television host and illustrated by fine artist : This delightful title shows that rainy summer days are no match for a little astronaut who builds the perfect rocket ship for an indoor space adventure to another galaxy, where the sky is his only limit! Me and Mama , penned and illustrated by Cozbi Cabrera: This celebration of a mother-daughter relationship is perfect for sharing with little ones!

, penned and illustrated by Cozbi Cabrera: This celebration of a mother-daughter relationship is perfect for sharing with little ones! If Dominican Were a Color , written by Afro-Latina blogger and advocate Sili Recio , illustrated by artist Brianna McCarthy : The colors of Hispaniola burst into life in this striking, evocative debut picture book that celebrates the joy of being Dominican.

, written by Afro-Latina blogger and advocate , illustrated by artist : The colors of Hispaniola burst into life in this striking, evocative debut picture book that celebrates the joy of being Dominican. Si quisqueya fue un color , the Spanish edition of If Dominican Were A Color

, the Spanish edition of There's A Dragon in My Closet , written by Dorothea Taylor , illustrated by Charly Palmer : In this funny and imaginative salute to mischievous little kids, a young boy blames mishaps on the dragon in the closet only he can see.

, written by , illustrated by : In this funny and imaginative salute to mischievous little kids, a young boy blames mishaps on the dragon in the closet only he can see. What Is Light? , written by Markette Sheppard , illustrated by Cathy Ann Johnson : The critically acclaimed board book reimagined as a lyrical and luminously illustrated picture book that explores the beauty of the everyday moments in a child's world.

, written by , illustrated by The critically acclaimed board book reimagined as a lyrical and luminously illustrated picture book that explores the beauty of the everyday moments in a child's world. Early Sunday Morning , written by Denene Millner , illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton : A heartwarming story of love and family in which a community comes together to help a young girl find the courage to lift her mighty voice.

