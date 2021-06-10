Book Today: Southwest Airlines Extends Schedule Through Jan. 5, 2022, While Adding More Domestic Destinations Than Ever Before And Offering New Nonstop Service To International Destinations From The Midwest

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), celebrating the 50th Anniversary of its first flights this month, has extended its bookable flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2022, adding the carrier's 18th new airport since early 2020. The carrier announced today service to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) in New York, will begin Nov. 14, 2021. Syracuse will become the 121st airport for Southwest®. The carrier also published new flights today that resume service to all previously served international destinations.

"We're continuing to expand our service bringing low fares, flexible policies, and world-famous Hospitality to more people, making it easier to choose Southwest," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines. "Our latest destination in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York not only allows New Yorkers easier access to our growing network, but brings the offerings of Upstate New York to our existing Customers."

SOUTHWEST SERVICE IN SYRACUSE, NEW YORK BEGINS NOV. 14, 2021

Southwest continues to grow across North America with service to its sixth destination in New York: Syracuse, beginning Nov. 14, 2021. Southwest initially will offer up to three daily flights each way between Syracuse and Baltimore/Washington (BWI), allowing travelers to reach more than 50 destinations across the Southwest network on same-plane or connecting service. Syracuse flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com®:

Fly nonstop between Syracuse and: Initial service: One-way fares as low as*: Baltimore/Washington (BWI) 3 times daily $49

*The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited; blackout dates apply. Book from June 10, 2021, through June. 11, 2021. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

Southwest additionally will offer nonstop service on select Saturdays during peak fall and winter holiday periods between Syracuse and Orlando.

SOUTHWEST TO BEGIN SERVICE FROM BELLINGHAM, WASH. NOV. 7, 2021

On Nov. 7, 2021, Southwest also will begin service to Northwest Washington with new service twice daily between Bellingham, Wash. and Oakland and once daily between Bellingham, Wash. and Las Vegas. With this service pattern, Customers traveling from nearly 40 airports across the Southwest network will be able to land closer to southern British Columbia, Canada. Bellingham service is available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly nonstop between Bellingham, Wash. and: Initial service: One-way fares as low as*: Las Vegas 1 time daily $39 Oakland 2 times daily $39

*The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited; blackout dates apply. Book from June 10, 2021, through June 11, 2021. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

RETURNING TO INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS, PLUS NEW CANCUN SERVICE FOR CHICAGO (O'HARE) AND KANSAS CITY

With demand for beach and leisure destinations continuing to increase, Southwest intends to resume service to all of its previously served international destinations by Nov. 7, 2021.

Effective Oct. 7, 2021, Southwest intends to resume once daily nonstop service between Ft. Lauderdale and: One-way fares as low as*: Nassau, Bahamas $69 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands $99** Providenciales, Turks and Caicos $99

Effective Nov. 7, 2021, Southwest intends to resume once daily nonstop service between Ft. Lauderdale and: One-way fares as low as*: Cancun, Mexico $99 Montego Bay, Jamaica $129

Effective Nov. 7, 2021, Southwest intends to resume once daily nonstop service between Houston (Hobby) and: One-way fares as low as*: Belize City, Belize $99

*All international destinations served prior to April 2020 will resume operations by Nov. 7, 2021. Not all routes previously offered will be available. The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited; blackout dates apply. Book from June 10, 2021, through June 11, 2021. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

**Service to Grand Cayman resumes Oct. 7, 2021, subject to border reopening.

For a list of the carrier's international destinations as well as service resumption dates, visit Southwest.com/international.

New Nonstop Flights to Cancun

Southwest will serve Cancun nonstop from 17 airports in the U.S. as winter 2021/2022 begins. Starting Nov. 7, the airline will offer new, seasonal, daily service between Chicago (O'Hare) and Cancun, complementing the carrier's daily Cancun service from Chicago Midway Airport.

Fly nonstop between: Initial service: One-way fares as low as*: Chicago (O'Hare) and Cancun Daily $129

*The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited; blackout dates apply. Book from June 10, 2021, through June 11, 2021. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

On Nov. 13, Southwest will bring its first-ever international service to Kansas City with seasonal service on Saturdays between Kansas City and Cancun.

Escape to the Caribbean and Central America

Southwest continues responding to growing Customer demand for more access to beaches. Beginning Nov. 13, 2021, Southwest intends to launch seasonal service on Saturdays between Denver and Liberia, Costa Rica. The same day, the airline will begin Saturday-only service between both St. Louis and Buffalo/Niagara Falls and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

More Heart for Hawaii

As Southwest begins previously announced service this month to Hawaii from Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas, and Phoenix, the carrier is also adding new service between Sacramento and Kona on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting Dec. 19, 2021.

NEW NONSTOP FLIGHTS THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

With the popularity of Southwest's newest destinations increasing, the carrier is expanding its flight offerings with more nonstop flights linking to some of the most popular spots on its route map.

Effective Oct. 7, 2021, Southwest will add daily nonstop service between:

Sacramento and Palm Springs, Calif.

Effective Nov. 7, 2021, Southwest will add nonstop service between:

Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Sarasota, Fla. (Daily)

New York (LaGuardia) and Sarasota, Fla. (Sundays through Fridays)

Dallas (Love Field) and Palm Springs, Calif. (Weekly on Sundays, plus peak travel days)

For a list of all the new routes, as well as service returning for the winter holidays, please visit Southwest's newsroom.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Purchase today, June 10, 2021, through June 11, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel is valid Nov. 7, 2021, through Jan. 5, 2022. Syracuse, New York (SYR) travel is valid Nov. 14, 2021, through Jan. 5, 2022. International travel is valid Oct. 7, 2021, through Dec. 9, 2021. Houston (Hobby) to/from Belize; Cancun to/from Fort Lauderdale and Chicago (O'Hare); and Fort Lauderdale to/from Montego Bay, Jamaica is valid Nov. 7, 2021, through Dec. 9, 2021. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out Nov. 23, 2021, through Nov. 24, 2021; Nov. 27, 2021, through Nov. 29, 2021; Dec. 17, 2021, through Dec. 18, 2021; Dec. 22, 2021, through Dec. 23, 2021; Dec. 26, 2021, through Dec. 28, 2021; and Jan. 1, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2022. Continental U.S. to international destinations is blacked out Nov. 19, 2021, through Nov. 21, 2021. Continental U.S. from international destinations is blacked out Nov. 26, 2021, through Nov. 28, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel Baltimore-Washington (BWI) to/from Syracuse, New York (SYR) is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel continental U.S. to international destinations is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel continental U.S. from international destinations is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and will begin service to Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

