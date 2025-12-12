SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TO OPEN NEW CREW BASE FOR PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AT AUSTIN BERGSTROM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (AUS)

Texas-based Southwest continues decades of investment in Austin and Texas through airport growth, job opportunities, and community partnerships

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that a new Crew Base for Pilots and Flight Attendants will open in March 2026 in Austin, Texas, creating more than 2,000 new jobs based at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and positioning the airline for continued growth in Central Texas.

Most Employees at the new Base will be Captains, First Officers, and Flight Attendants, supported by new Base Leadership and supporting staff. Southwest is also planning to add a recurring training facility for Flight Attendants as part of its ongoing business transformation.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to Austin and to our Customers," said Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board. "As the largest carrier at Austin Bergstrom International Airport, we appreciate the vision of Governor Abbott and Mayor Watson in clearing the way for Austin to become an even bigger part of our future."

Southwest is Austin's largest air carrier with more than 130 peak-day departures that served approximately 6.7 million Customers in 20241. Next March, new service begins to popular leisure destinations, including Fort Myers, Fla., Palm Springs, Calif., and Steamboat Springs (Hayden), Colo., bringing the total of nonstop destinations from Austin to 53.

Southwest also will begin daily service between Austin and Cincinnati, Ohio, next June, and has increased seasonal service in markets such as Pensacola, Fla.

Southwest expects to open the new base in early March, starting with approximately 335 Pilots and 650 Flight Attendants. By mid-2027, the base will reach its expected size of 2,000 total Employees.

The decision to open a Crew Base comes after months of careful analysis among operational planners at Southwest, as well as engagement with leaders from the City of Austin and the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office under Gov. Greg Abbott. The move further positions Austin to play an important role in the airline's long-term growth and sustained operational efficiency in Texas.

As part of its agreement with the City of Austin, Southwest will continue to nurture its partnership with the Austin Workforce Solutions by collaborating with the Austin Infrastructure Academy and expanding its existing partnership with AUS on its youth internship program. The airline also will partner with the airport's AUS Career Center, which will serve as a critical connection point for all open positions at Southwest Airlines in Austin.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of September 30, 2025

