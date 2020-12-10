Book Today: Southwest Airlines' Spring And Summer Schedules Take Off, Bringing Customers New Airports And Nonstop Routes Across The Map

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its bookable flight schedule through Aug. 16, 2021, giving Customers an ability to start booking summer vacations today. As Southwest® continues growing; it will welcome two new airports to its network, returning to both Jackson, Miss., and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Today's publication includes initial flight schedules for service from Houston (Bush) beginning April 12, 2021. Additionally, the carrier will begin serving Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Miss. on June 6, 2021.

HOUSTON (BUSH) SERVICE BEGINS APRIL 12, 2021

Nearly 50 years after its first flight, Southwest will return to the airport it first served in Houston, Texas, George Bush Intercontinental in April 2021. This additional service at the city's north side airport will complement Southwest's longtime Houston operation at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Starting April 12, 2021, Southwest Customers will be able to fly between Houston (Bush) and five destinations nonstop: Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Nashville, and New Orleans. These new flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly daily between Houston (Bush) and: Initial service nonstop each day up to: One-way fare as low as: Chicago (Midway) 2 flights each way $79 Dallas (Love Field) 6 flights each way $29 Denver 3 flights each way $79 Nashville 3 flights each way $69 New Orleans 4 flights each way $29

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

Southwest first served Houston through George Bush Intercontinental, a point in the iconic "Texas Triangle" of original airports linked together on its first day of its operation, June 18, 1971. Southwest served Intercontinental until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005.

Since landing in Houston, the airline has grown to become one of the largest employers in the city, employing nearly 4,000 People. Additionally, the carrier has also grown to become Hobby Airport's largest airline, offering up to 161 flights a day to nearly 70 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI SERVICE BEGINS JUNE 6, 2021

Also returning to the Southwest map in 2021 is Jackson, Miss., with service beginning June 6, 2021. Southwest will serve Mississippi for Customers across the country through three nonstop routes to and from Jackson: Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, and Houston (Hobby). This service is also available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly daily between Jackson and: Initial service nonstop each day up to: One-way fare as low as: Atlanta 3 flights each way $49 Baltimore/Washington 1 flight each way $79 Houston (Hobby) 3 flight each way $49

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

Southwest previously served Jackson from 1997 to 2014.

LONG BEACH GROWS WITH NEW ROUTES

Southwest will invest more service in Long Beach, Calif., bringing more destinations from the carrier's fifth airport served in the L.A. Basin and giving travelers across the carrier's expansive network easier and quicker access to Long Beach. Today, the carrier announced new daily service nonstop between Long Beach and five airports beginning March 11, 2021: Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby), Chicago (Midway), Reno, and St. Louis. These new flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly daily between Long Beach and: Initial service nonstop each day up to: One-way fare as low as: Houston (Hobby) 1 flight each way (March 11-April 11) Then, 2 flights each way $69 Chicago (Midway) 1 flight each way (March 11-April 11) Then, 2 flights each way $69 St. Louis 1 flight each way $89 Reno* 1 flight each way $39 Dallas (Love Field) 1 flight each way $69

*Previously scheduled to operate during December 2020-peak travel period.

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

Also on March 11, 2021, Southwest will begin previously announced daily service nonstop between Long Beach and Honolulu.

FLORIDA'S NEW FLIGHTS

Miami

Spring also will bring new ways to reach South Florida with additional nonstop service to Miami. Effective March 11, 2021, Southwest will offer twice daily nonstop service between Miami and Nashville for as low as $79 one-way** and twice daily service between Miami and Denver for as low as $89 one-way**.

**The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

Sarasota/Bradenton

March will bring more nonstop routes allowing Customers to reach Sarasota, Florida. Effective March 13, 2021, Southwest will offer weekly service on Saturdays between:

Sarasota/Bradenton and Columbus, Ohio,

Sarasota/Bradenton and Indianapolis, &

Sarasota/Bradenton and Pittsburgh

NEW FLIGHTS TO INTERNATIONAL SITES

In April 2021, Southwest will add a third destination in Mexico nonstop from the carrier's newest international gateway, Phoenix. Effective April 12, 2021, the carrier will offer once daily nonstop service between Phoenix and Cancun, joining Southwest's existing service from Phoenix to both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

Returning International Service

Southwest will resume daily nonstop service on March 11, 2021, between Houston (Hobby) and Cozumel, Mexico, and between both Houston (Hobby) and Chicago (Midway) and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and weekly service on Saturdays between both Columbus, Ohio and San Antonio and Cancun.

MOUNTAIN ESCAPES FOR WINTER AND SPRING

Customers looking to take advantage of a winter getaway will soon be able to visit two new seasonal winter destinations in Colorado. Beginning Dec. 19, 2020 and continuing through April 5, 2021, Southwest will offer up to three daily round trip flights between Denver and Steamboat Springs (Hayden), and between Denver and Montrose (Telluride). Additionally, the carrier will offer one round trip on Saturdays and Sundays between Dallas (Love Field) and both Montrose (Telluride) and Steamboat Springs (Hayden).

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule through August 16, 2021, are available for purchase at Southwest.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Purchase Dec. 10 through Dec. 16, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Miami, FL and Long Beach, CA, travel valid March 11, 2021, through June 6, 2021. Houston-Intercontinental (IAH) travel valid April 12, 2021, through June 6, 2021. Jackson, MS (JAN) travel valid June 6, 2021, through Aug. 16, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Miami valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Miami valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 58,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating Passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest began service to Palm Springs, Calif. and Miami on Nov. 15, and will begin service to two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride and Crested Butte) on Dec. 19, 2020. On Feb. 14, 2021, Southwest will begin service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton. Service from both Savanah, Georgia and Colorado Springs will begin on March 11, 2021.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

