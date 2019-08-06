Booker Presidential Campaign Staff Organizes With Iowa Teamsters

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The national presidential campaign staff of Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have chosen Teamsters Local 238 to represent them, becoming the latest political workers to do so. The union will represent some 60 non-management, non-supervisory staff.

"Like many working men and women in the U.S. the staff of political campaigns experience pressures on the job and like all workers in America, these campaign staffers deserve to have a strong voice on the job," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "The Teamsters Union has a proven record when it comes to delivering on strong contracts for all of our members."

Sen. Booker's campaign staff decided to organize with the Teamsters after holding a card-check vote. They join Iowa Democratic Party workers and the field staff of former presidential contender Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) in selecting the union. The Teamsters applaud Sen. Booker for supporting the workers' right to form a union and voluntarily recognizing their choice to become Teamsters.

"Campaign workers here in Iowa and across the U.S. are choosing to align with the Teamsters because they understand we have the infrastructure to handle a national campaign," Local 238 Secretary-Treasurer Jesse Case said. "We are America's strongest union!"

