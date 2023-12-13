Booking Holdings Announces New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Booking Holdings

13 Dec, 2023, 09:09 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Ewout Steenbergen will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 15, 2024. Mr. Steenbergen joins Booking Holdings from S&P Global, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Steenbergen will lead Booking Holdings' worldwide finance organization, which includes Finance, Tax, Treasury, Accounting, Internal Audit, Corporate Development, Real Estate and Investor Relations. He will report directly to Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer, and succeeds David Goulden, who announced his retirement as Chief Financial Officer earlier this year after six years with the company.

"Ewout's deep experience in technology and finance will be an asset to our company as we look to achieve our vision for the future of travel," said Mr. Fogel. "With his extensive global leadership experience and track record of delivering value to stakeholders, I look forward to working with Ewout to further fuel long-term growth at Booking Holdings and our brands. I would also like to extend my profound gratitude to David Goulden for his impeccable leadership during his six years as CFO at the company. He has been instrumental in driving numerous strategic and transformative initiatives and contributing immeasurably to our company's achievements in that time. I am pleased that we'll continue to benefit from his ongoing active involvement with Booking Holdings."

As CFO at S&P Global, Mr. Steenbergen was responsible for all aspects of the Finance department, focused on growth and sustainable shareholder value, as well as for the S&P Global Engineering Solutions Division (until its divestiture earlier this year) and Kensho Technologies. Prior to joining S&P, he was Executive Vice President and CFO of Voya Financial, Inc. and served in other leadership roles at ING Group around the globe.

"Booking Holdings sits at the epicenter of digital travel innovation, and I am pleased to be joining the company at such an exciting time for the industry and its stakeholders," said Mr. Steenbergen. "I look forward to working alongside the company's strong leadership team to continue the company's growth, capitalize on the long-term opportunities in front of us, and achieve our strategic objectives."

Mr. Steenbergen holds a master's degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Rochester and from Nyenrode University. He also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of UNICEF USA.

Source: Booking Holdings
#BKNG_Corporate

About Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @BookingHoldings.

SOURCE Booking Holdings

Also from this source

Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference

Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will speak at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference, held in ...

Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, November 2

Third quarter 2023 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.