Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen will be speaking at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 9, 2024 at 10:50am PT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for six months.  

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

