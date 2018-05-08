Booking Holdings to Make First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, May 9

News provided by

Booking Holdings

10:00 ET

NORWALK, Conn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter 2018 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9, through a press release posted on the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted live at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries through six primary brands - Booking.compriceline.comKAYAKagoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-first-quarter-2018-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-may-9-300644400.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

Related Links

http://www.bookingholdings.com

Also from this source

09:00 ET John W. Brown Named Chief Executive Officer of Agoda

Apr 25, 2018, 11:30 ET Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Booking Holdings to Make First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, May 9

News provided by

Booking Holdings

10:00 ET