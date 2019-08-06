Booking Holdings to Make Second Quarter Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 7

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2019 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com .

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline.com , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com .

