Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, November 7

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2019 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.comKAYAKpriceline.comagoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

