Booking Holdings to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Fogel, will speak at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline.com , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com .

