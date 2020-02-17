Booking Holdings to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 26

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.



Booking Holdings will post a release containing its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com , at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands- Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline, agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com .

