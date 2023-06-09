Books-A-Million Bridgeport Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Its New Location!

With exciting new upgrades, the company brings readers more of what they love.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million Bridgeport has relocated to a fresh new space just doors away from its longtime location in the Meadowbrook Mall shopping center. Serving the community since 2011, the company looks forward to many more years, just a few steps away.

Introducing the new and improved Bridgeport, WV Books-A-Million. Join us for their Grand Opening on June 24.

To celebrate the move, Books-A-Million Bridgeport will hold a Grand Opening Celebration at the new store on Saturday, June 24, featuring valuable giveaways and fun activities. The first 100 guests will receive a free flat-bottom tote bag adorned with Books-A-Million's logo, while all attendees have a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Bring your kids early for complimentary face painting from 10:30 AM -12:30 PM and enjoy a balloon artist from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Stay refreshed with cookies and popcorn as you get to explore the new space and mingle with neighbors and booksellers.

Conveniently located next to Hibbett Sports, the updated and modern space is twice the size of the old location, accommodating an expanded book assortment for a bright, convenient, and curated shopping experience.

Team members are eager to serve their customers in the new space, according to General Manager Jenna Hardesty. "We're all very excited to bring a bigger and better Books-A-Million to our loyal customers of Bridgeport and the greater community," she says.

Returning customers will be happy to see the friendly, familiar faces of their favorite associates, who are just as thrilled to welcome customers—new and old—into the new store.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.