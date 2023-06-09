Books-A-Million Bridgeport Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Its New Location!

News provided by

Books-A-Million, Inc.

09 Jun, 2023, 15:05 ET

 With exciting new upgrades, the company brings readers more of what they love.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million Bridgeport has relocated to a fresh new space just doors away from its longtime location in the Meadowbrook Mall shopping center. Serving the community since 2011, the company looks forward to many more years, just a few steps away.

Continue Reading
Introducing the new and improved Bridgeport, WV Books-A-Million. Join us for their Grand Opening on June 24.
Introducing the new and improved Bridgeport, WV Books-A-Million. Join us for their Grand Opening on June 24.

To celebrate the move, Books-A-Million Bridgeport will hold a Grand Opening Celebration at the new store on Saturday, June 24, featuring valuable giveaways and fun activities. The first 100 guests will receive a free flat-bottom tote bag adorned with Books-A-Million's logo, while all attendees have a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Bring your kids early for complimentary face painting from 10:30 AM -12:30 PM and enjoy a balloon artist from 12:00 PM3:00 PM. Stay refreshed with cookies and popcorn as you get to explore the new space and mingle with neighbors and booksellers.

Conveniently located next to Hibbett Sports, the updated and modern space is twice the size of the old location, accommodating an expanded book assortment for a bright, convenient, and curated shopping experience.

Team members are eager to serve their customers in the new space, according to General Manager Jenna Hardesty. "We're all very excited to bring a bigger and better Books-A-Million to our loyal customers of Bridgeport and the greater community," she says. 

Returning customers will be happy to see the friendly, familiar faces of their favorite associates, who are just as thrilled to welcome customers—new and old—into the new store.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain. 

CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected] 

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

Also from this source

Books-A-Million To Host 'Summer Sizzle,' a #BookTok Author Event in Dayton, OH

Books-A-Million Supports Pride Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.