Books-A-Million Launches Its 22nd Coffee for the Troops Donation Campaign

Books-A-Million and Soldiers' Angels team up to honor the nation's heroes with donations of Joe Muggs Coffee.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee for the Troops returns with its 22nd round of celebrating our troops! This biannual campaign kicks off Saturday, April 27th and runs through Monday, May 27th. During this time, customers at Books-A-Million and 2nd & Charles are invited to donate a bag of Joe Muggs Coffee when they check out at the store or café.

Books-A-Million has teamed with Soldiers' Angels for the 2nd Coffee for the Troops campaign that distributes bags of coffee to U.S. Military service members.

From there, Soldiers' Angels distributes the donations, making sure the coffee gets into the hands of grateful United States military members—deployed troops, veterans, and VA hospital patients—as a small token of appreciation for their service.

"When our deployed service members and VA patients are away from home, a hot 'cup of Joe' that tastes of home can be the exact pick-me-up they need," said Amy Palmer, Soldiers' Angels President and CEO. "We're honored and excited to be a part of the Coffee for the Troops campaign again. On behalf of Soldiers' Angels, our deployed, and our VA patients, I say thank you, BAM!, for your continued support for our troops!"

The partnership between Soldiers' Angels and Books-A-Million has a rich history of success, propelled by the kindness and generosity of our customers. The Fall 2023 campaign brought in a staggering 60,000 donated bags of Joe Muggs Coffee for service members on deployment and veterans in VA institutions.

The Coffee for the Troops program is rewarding not just for those who receive the coffee, but for Books-A-Million associates, Soldiers' Angels volunteers, and donors, as well. Each bag of coffee can be personalized with a message of gratitude.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

ABOUT SOLDIERS' ANGELS

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.