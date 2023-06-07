Books-A-Million Supports Pride Month

America's hometown bookstore reaffirms its unwavering commitment to equity, inclusion, and community with Central Alabama Pride sponsorship.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million, a leading national retail bookstore chain, is proud to announce its enthusiastic support and active involvement in Pride Month. With a range of Pride initiatives and partnerships, Books-A-Million aims to promote diversity, raise awareness, and foster an environment of support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and communities.

As part of its Pride efforts for 2023, Books-A-Million is a sponsor of Central Alabama Pride, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit. "As we continue to celebrate Pride, we are honored to have Books-A-Million join us in commemorating the 45th anniversary of Central Alabama Pride," states Central Alabama Pride President, Josh Coleman. "Their unparalleled support and remarkable involvement are a testament to their commitment. Together, we aim to create a memorable and inclusive celebration of Pride," says Coleman.

Additionally, Books-A-Million will participate in Birmingham, Alabama's Pridefest and Pride Parade, a vibrant celebration of diversity and unity.

Terrance G. Finley, Books-A-Million CEO, is passionate about the company's involvement. "I feel visibility is more important than ever. A longstanding and unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion is a large part of Books-A-Million's mission," he says.

Books-A-Million empowers its associates to show their support by ordering Pride Shirts and Lanyards from the company store to raise money for their 2023 Pride Partner organization. All proceeds contribute to advancing LGBTQIA+ causes.

Books-A-Million remains committed to promoting diverse voices, and its ongoing support for banned books reinforces its belief in the freedom to read.

With its extensive selection of LGBTQIA+ literature, Books-A-Million serves as a destination for readers seeking stories that reflect the beautiful spectrum of human experiences. Books-A-Million invites everyone to join them in celebrating Pride Month.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second-largest bookstore chain.

ABOUT CENTRAL ALABAMA PRIDE

Central Alabama Pride, Inc. (CAP) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to spreading the message of equality each year with the production of its LGBT Pride events, which draw an estimated 20,000 attendees, bringing together all Alabama citizens. 

CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

