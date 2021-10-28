Booming Business in ScienceMedia's Protocol Compliance Management Platform Leads to Significant Expansion of Design Team

The addition comes on the heels of ScienceMedia's recent growth in SMi Trial , their leading protocol compliance management platform, and SMi Source , the largest, mobile-enabled disease and clinical educator. eLearning Production Design Manager, Rick Tinney, states, "The expansion will allow for us to produce a wider range of eLearning products and deliver those lessons across a full spectrum of devices. With experience in gaming, 3D design, and more, this talented crew will contribute to developing innovative modular web-based eLearning lessons, adaptive courses, and engaging patient facing video content."

All designers were hired based on their pioneering experience in visual effects and gaming to support modern learning.

By using a collection of eLearning, design, and video and audio skills, the design team collaborates with medical writers and editors to produce award-winning multi-media learning content. All three designers have been hired based on their pioneering experience in visual effects, gaming entertainment, and graphic design to support the ever diverse learning needs of life science and medical professionals.

Tinney continues, "With the recent boom in client usage of SMi Trial and SMi Source, our goal is to have a design team of well-rounded skilled multimedia designers that can tackle every clinical study that comes through our door. I'm truly excited to give learners a revolutionary multimedia learning experience."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Source provides just-in-time, detailed information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial.

