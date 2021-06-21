Booming Pickleball Popularity Takes Center Court at Life Time

Pickleball was growing through 2019 but has seen an even higher sustained spike of interest with people looking for a safe and social sport to play over the past year. According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball participation grew 21.3% in 2020. Previously viewed as a game for active agers, more young people have been picking up the sport with the average age of a player now at 43.5 years old.

Life Time is offering pickleball at 100 locations across North America this summer with thousands of players. The company will grow the sport to more than 120 of its locations by the end of the year. Markets that will see pickleball expansion at Life Time this year are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, New York, Phoenix, St. Louis and more.

"We're seeing interest in pickleball grow among all ages and are committed to being the pickleball leader in North America," Life Time National Senior Director Racquet Sports Ajay Pant says. "Life Time is already a leading provider of tennis and squash, making pickleball a natural fit for expansion within our racquet sports offerings."

Pickleball is easy to learn, extremely social and also offers several health benefits. According to Life Time Personal Trainer and Small Group Training Program Experience Manager Lindsay Ogden:

Pickleball works your agility and ability to change direction, which can support your other fitness endeavors.

The light aerobic exercise that comes with pickleball is a great activity for active recovery. It slightly raises your heart rate to get blood flowing, spreading nutrients throughout the body.

Pickleball is an upbeat and social activity, making it a fun and less structured exercise, which is great for the mind and body.

Pickleball is low impact and easy on the joints, making it an attractive sport for all age groups

Life Time offers pickleball open play and programming on its gymnasium floors. More information on pickleball and Life Time's programs can be found at www.lifetime.life/sports-programs/pickleball. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

