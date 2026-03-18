BoomRx Expands Access to Peptide Therapies Through Centralized Pharmacy Portal

Platform Simplifies Sourcing as Peptide Demand Grows and Regulatory Frameworks Evolve

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As peptide-based therapies expand across medical weight loss, hormone therapy, and performance-focused clinical programs, medical practices are demanding operational simplicity. BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, meets that demand by making a range of peptide therapies available through its centralized pharmacy platform.

Peptides are short chains of two to 50 amino acids that act as building blocks for proteins and signaling molecules in the body. In medicine and biomedical research, peptide-based therapies are being studied and utilized across areas such as metabolic health, hormone regulation, dermatology, and other emerging fields such as cardiovascular, cancer and infectious diseases. In clinical settings, peptide therapies may be incorporated into structured treatment plans within personalized care models under physician supervision.

The U.S. peptide therapeutics market had an estimated valuation of $21 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow to nearly $35 billion by 2035¹. Injectable peptides are currently the most dominant formulations. However, oral peptides are among the fastest-growing therapies.

"The peptide therapy landscape is evolving quickly as clinical demand and regulatory clarity continue to shape how these therapies are delivered," said Kurt Lunkwitz, founder and president of BoomRx. "Medical practices don't need additional operational friction as that evolution happens. They need reliable peptide sourcing and fulfillment in formulations that fit their patients' needs. The BoomRx portal gives clinicians one place to access what they need while maintaining efficiency and control."

Securing Compliant Peptide Sourcing and Fulfillment

Peptide sourcing also requires careful attention to manufacturing and regulatory standards. Within regulated pharmaceutical supply chains, peptide preparations may be compounded by licensed pharmacies operating under section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act or by FDA-registered outsourcing facilities operating under section 503B. Outsourcing facilities are subject to current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements and FDA inspection. These manufacturing standards govern sterile production environments, documentation of component sourcing, batch records, and product testing designed to support consistency and quality in compounded preparations. The distinction is increasingly relevant as some peptides continue to be marketed online as "research-use only" products that are not intended for clinical use.

"Over the past several years, 19 peptides were effectively pushed outside routine compounding channels," continued Lunkwitz. "Demand didn't disappear. It simply moved online, often through products labeled for research-use only. The FDA is now reviewing whether 14 of those peptides could return to regulated pharmaceutical supply chains, where licensed pharmacies and FDA-registered outsourcing facilities operate under established manufacturing standards, product testing requirements, and documented chain-of-custody."

As peptide therapies gain wider clinical adoption and regulatory frameworks surrounding peptide compounding continue to evolve, medical practices face increasing operational complexity. Managing multiple pharmacy relationships slows growth and pulls focus from patient care. BoomRx eliminates vendor fragmentation through a single, centralized pharmacy portal. Through the portal, clinicians can access peptide therapies and align them within existing programs without increasing administrative burden. The platform centralizes sourcing and fulfillment while supporting scalable, repeatable care program designs.

By consolidating access and infrastructure into one system, BoomRx delivers measurable operational advantage. Clinicians can more easily build structured, scalable care programs while reducing administration complexity behind the scenes. BoomRx positions medical clinics, wellness providers, telemedicine practices and med spas to move quickly, operate efficiently, and scale personalized-care programs with confidence.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://boomrx.com.

¹Precedence Research, Press Release, Dec. 18, 2025, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/12/18/3207854/0/en/Peptide-Therapeutics-Market-Size-to-Surpass-USD-87-21-Billion-by-2035-Driven-by-Rising-Cancer-Diabetes-and-Demand-for-Targeted-Therapies.html.

Media contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

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678.591.2022

SOURCE BoomRx