BoomRx Surpasses $15.5 Million in Net Order Revenue and 77,000+ Processed Orders in First Eight Months

TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfilment, today announced it has surpassed $15.5 million in net order revenue since launching in July 2025, reflecting accelerated national adoption of technology that addresses one of the biggest operational headaches for medical clinics nationwide.

The BoomRx portal is now utilized by more than 1,750+ clinics nationwide. Across its growing network, the platform is averaging more than 8,000 orders per month, with more than 85 percent of clinics returning to reorder through the system.

Additional performance milestones include:

Sustained weekly onboarding of new clients, averaging nearly 30 clinics daily

Maintaining a refund rate of 2.4 percent across high-volume activity

Nationwide footprint spanning all 50 states and U.S. territories with California, Florida, and Arizona representing the top three states by order volume

"Centralizing prescription sourcing and fulfillment is not optional for practices that want to expand personalized medicine programs responsibly," said Kurt Lunkwitz, founder and president of BoomRx. "So many medical clinics have invested in EMRs, patient portals, and scheduling tools, yet prescription sourcing often remains fragmented. BoomRx was built to address this disconnect. Clinics are embedding BoomRx into their workflows to reduce friction, improve consistency, and allow their teams to focus on patients rather than procurement."

The platform's API integration connects a clinic's EMR directly to its proprietary pharmacy network, allowing physicians to send prescription orders automatically, track status in real time, and maintain updated patient information without additional manual steps.

These milestones reflect a broader shift toward centralized prescription-access models that streamline sourcing, reduce administrative burden, and support structured program development in areas such as medical weight management, hormone therapy, and men's and women's health protocols.

"As regulatory complexity and supply-chain expectations evolve, physician practices are looking for operational clarity when it comes to prescription management," Lunkwitz added. "BoomRx provides a single point of coordination that supports growth without increasing administrative overhead. BoomRx's strong repeat utilization rates demonstrate that we are addressing longstanding sourcing and fulfillment challenges."

BoomRx will be showcasing its technology at the upcoming A4M Longevity Springfest 2026, April 11-12, in West Palm Beach, Fla., at Booth 1135.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://boomrx.com.

Media contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.591.2022

SOURCE BoomRx