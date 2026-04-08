BoomRx Introduces Peptide Skincare Line at A4M's Longevity SpringFest 2026

Copper Peptide Skin Repair Cream Is First Product in New Portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, today announced its new peptide-based skincare line, giving healthcare providers a practical and easy way to add aesthetic treatments alongside services like hormone therapy, weight management, and hair loss. The line will debut at the A4M Longevity SpringFest conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., April 11-12.

For healthcare providers, this creates more flexibility in how they support patients. Instead of referring out or managing separate pharmacy vendors, clinics can now incorporate skincare into the same workflows they already use for other therapies and fulfillment.

The launch includes Copper Peptide Skin Repair Cream, the first product in the BoomRx skincare portfolio. Developed as an advanced topical complex featuring Copper Tripeptide-1 (GHK-Cu)—a bioactive copper peptide—the formulation is designed to support the appearance of smoother skin texture, improved firmness, and more even-looking tone.

"Patients are expecting increasingly more when it comes to their skincare," said Kurt Lunkwitz, CEO of BoomRx. "They want the newest products and innovations that deliver better results. This announcement is about giving healthcare providers the ability to do more for their patients within the same clinical skincare protocols and workflows they already use. The BoomRx pharmacy portal gives practices a single point of access to medications, sourcing, and fulfillment. As physicians expand the services and treatments they offer, they shouldn't have to take on more operational complexity to do it."

Practices can easily access the new skincare products along with 300+ other therapies through the BoomRx portal—supported by nationwide shipping, simplified order management, and centralized coordination across pharmacy partners. Each patient order is fulfilled as a single shipment with one flat shipping fee, helping reduce administrative burden while creating a more consistent experience for both healthcare providers and their patients.

Healthcare providers and practice managers attending A4M's Longevity SpringFest 2026 can experience the new line and connect with the BoomRx team at Booth 1135.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://boomrx.com.

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SOURCE BoomRx