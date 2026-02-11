BoomRx Expands Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Beyond the Clinic

Nanoemulsion Liquid Option Built for Telemedicine and Telehealth Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, today announced the availability of an oral liquid testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) designed to help healthcare and wellness providers expand hormone-replacement services beyond traditional clinic-based models. The injection-free formulation supports telemedicine platforms, med spas, wellness clinics, and hybrid medical practices seeking to offer TRT without the operational burden of in-office administration.

Testosterone therapy has historically been anchored in injectable protocols that require office visits, administration by trained staff, and ongoing clinical oversight. While effective, these requirements can limit scalability for telemedicine and telehealth providers and add complexity for med spas and wellness clinics looking to grow hormone services within modern care models.

As TRT is increasingly incorporated into broader men's health, wellness, and longevity programs, BoomRx's oral testosterone offers providers a practical alternative that aligns with how that care is increasingly delivered today through online, in-person, or blended models. By removing the need for injections, providers can offer testosterone therapy without building or maintaining injection inventory and infrastructure.

"Testosterone therapy shouldn't be limited by how care is delivered," said Kurt Lunkwitz, founder and president of BoomRx. "Healthcare providers are building programs across telemedicine, med spas, and hybrid practice models, but injections make that harder than it needs to be. Oral delivery gives those providers the flexibility to meet patients where they are while allowing practices to more easily expand TRT into a core, scalable service line."

BoomRx's oral testosterone utilizes nanoemulsion delivery, a liquid-based formulation designed to support consistent dosing and absorption. Unlike traditional solid oral dosage forms, liquid delivery does not require tablet disintegration prior to absorption, making it a format providers can consider within maintenance-focused care planning and long-term wellness programs.

Why Oral Liquid Testosterone Works Across Today's Care Models

Injection-Free Delivery: Eliminates the need for needles and in-office administration

Flexible Care Models: Supports telemedicine, med spa, clinic-based, and hybrid practices

Service-Line Expansion: Helps healthcare providers broaden men's health and hormone offerings without building injection inventory and infrastructure

Consistent Performance: Nanoemulsion liquid delivery supports steady, repeatable dosing

Patient-Friendly Option: Offers an alternative format for patients who prefer to avoid injections

Oral testosterone utilizing nanoemulsion delivery is now available to qualified healthcare providers through the BoomRx platform.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit BoomRx on LinkedIn or at https://boomrx.com.

