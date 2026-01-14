BoomRx Introduces Oral Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for Healthcare Providers Nationwide

Injection-Free Nanoemulsion Delivery Designed to Enhance Absorption and Support More Consistent Performance for Weight Management

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, today announced the availability of oral semaglutide and tirzepatide options utilizing advanced nanoemulsion delivery for medical clinics, med spas, wellness practices, and telemedicine providers nationwide.

The newly introduced formulations apply nanoemulsion technology to convert each dose into microscopic particles, supporting more uniform dispersion and enhanced absorption. This injection-free delivery option offers healthcare providers greater flexibility and consistency as weight-management programs continue to evolve into long-term, scalable care models.

"Semaglutide and tirzepatide have become foundational therapies in weight management, and how they're delivered matters," said Kurt Lunkwitz, founder and president of BoomRx. "On the clinical side, nanoemulsion delivery provides an injection-free option designed for consistency and predictability—eliminating the performance peaks and troughs that come with using these products. On the distribution side, BoomRx ensures healthcare providers nationwide can quickly and easily fulfill prescriptions for these therapies through one streamlined portal."

Why Nanoemulsion Delivery Matters

As demand for medical weight loss therapies continues to grow, healthcare providers are increasingly focused on delivery formats that support patient adherence, consistent dosing, and improved performance. Nanoemulsion formulations are designed to reduce particle size at the molecular level, allowing active ingredients to be more evenly distributed and more readily absorbed.

For healthcare providers, this delivery approach is designed to:

Support improved absorption efficiency

Enhance formulation stability and dose uniformity

Reduce variability in patient experience over time

Built for Scalable Weight-Management Programs

BoomRx enables providers to access oral semaglutide and tirzepatide alongside other weight-management therapies, peptides, and specialty medications without navigating multiple pharmacy portals, fulfillment workflows, or state-by-state shipping requirements.

Through BoomRx's single, secure platform, healthcare providers can:

Evaluate available formulations in one centralized system

Streamline ordering and fulfillment through a single login

Scale weight-management programs across in-person and telemedicine settings

"Our role is to remove friction from how healthcare providers source and manage therapies," Lunkwitz added. "As delivery options evolve, BoomRx ensures access stays simple, efficient, and built for growth."

Availability

Both oral semaglutide and tirzepatide utilizing nanoemulsion delivery are now available to qualified healthcare providers through the BoomRx platform.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://boomrx.com.

