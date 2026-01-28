Just in Time for Valentine's Day, BoomRx Launches Oral Liquid Erectile-Dysfunction Therapy

New ED Formulation Puts Focus on Men's Sexual Health as Part of Overall Wellness



TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, today announced the availability of a new oral liquid erectile dysfunction (ED) therapy that combines Viagra, Cialis and Levitra—offered as an alternative to conventional ED formulations currently on the market.

Developed to support medical clinics and healthcare providers addressing men's sexual health as part of comprehensive wellness care, the new offering combines sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), and vardenafil (Levitra) into a single formulation using a nanoemulsion liquid delivery system.

All three active ingredients are phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors, a well-established class of medications used to treat ED by relaxing blood vessels and increasing blood flow to the penis. By combining these agents into a single liquid formulation, BoomRx expands therapeutic options available to providers seeking flexibility, consistency, and alternative delivery formats for more individualized treatment plans.

Existing ED therapies are commonly delivered through tablets, capsules, gels, creams, transdermal patches and injectables. While effective for many patients, these formats may present challenges related to absorption variability, onset timing, or patient adherence. Liquid delivery systems offer healthcare providers an additional option that aligns with evolving expectations around individualized care and modern treatment delivery.

"Traditional ED therapies haven't kept pace with how modern patients expect to receive care," said Kurt Lunkwitz, founder and president of BoomRx. "Our new oral liquid option is part of a broader shift toward injection-free, patient-friendly therapies that give healthcare providers more control in how they provide personalized care while giving their patients more confidence in how their ED medications will perform when they need it."

The oral liquid formulation utilizes a nanoemulsion delivery system in which the active ingredients are dispersed into extremely small particles. This approach is designed to support more efficient absorption through the oral and gastrointestinal tissues compared to conventional solid dosage forms. Unlike traditional tablets or orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs), which must first break down before absorption can begin, the nanoemulsified liquid may allow the active ingredients to enter the bloodstream more readily, contributing to a potentially faster onset of therapeutic effect.

Erectile dysfunction affects a broad patient population and may be associated with a range of underlying clinical factors. As of 2025, ED had affected millions in the United States, with prevalence rising significantly with age: more than 48 percent for ages 65-74 and 52 percent for 75+. Furthermore, increases have also been noted in younger men with approximately 18 percent of men over age 20 being affected due to factors like stress, anxiety, and lifestyle.i

In addition to age-related changes, ED is commonly seen in men with diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, as well as in patients following prostate cancer treatment, where surgery, radiation, or hormone therapy may impact erectile function. As a result, sexual health is increasingly addressed by healthcare providers as part of ongoing disease management, recovery, and long-term wellness planning.

"The introduction of this oral liquid ED therapy coincides with seasonal discussions around intimacy and relationships ahead of Valentine's Day, as medical clinics see increased seasonal focus on men's sexual health and treatment discussions," said Lunkwitz.

The new nanonemulsion ED formulation is available through BoomRx for qualified prescribing providers.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://boomrx.com.

Media contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.591.2022

i Jospeh Daniels, BSc, MD, MPhil, The Journal of Sexual Medicine, Volume 22, Issue 12, December 2025, Pages 2167–2168, https://academic.oup.com/jsm/article-abstract/22/12/2167/8277765.

SOURCE BoomRx