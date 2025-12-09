DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce Boost Battle, a new competitive trading fiesta designed for wealth builders. Top-performing participants stand to win up to 10,000 USDT weekly, with competitions resetting each week.

Bybit Boost Battle: Building Trading Momentum For A Chance at 10,000 USDT in Prizes Weekly

Starting now until February 1, 2026, Boost Battle features eight weekly rounds where traders compete for prizes based on their trading volume. Each week, the highest ranking trader by accumulated points will win the grand prize of 10,000 USDT. To accept the challenge, eligible users may register now for the event and simply start trading to accumulate points. No complicated rules, no extra requirements – just trading.

How it works:

Trading non-zero-fee pairs on Bybit Spot or Futures to accumulate points based on weekly trading volume

or to accumulate points based on weekly trading volume In each round, registered participants can find the week's featured "boosted tokens" on the event page for extra points

Competing for the top position on the weekly leaderboard

Bonus Opportunity:

Traders who achieve 10,000 USDT in daily trading volume on Spot or Futures will receive Lucky Draw tickets for additional prizes

Boost Battle is part of Bybit's ongoing commitment to empowering traders at every experience level. By rewarding consistent trading activity and turning portfolio management into competitive opportunities, the event helps participants build momentum in their journey toward financial goals while making every trade count.

Restrictions apply. Full terms and conditions are available at: Boost Battle: Trade daily and win up to 10,000 USDT every week!

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit