Boost by Kroger Plus Members Saved more than $115 Million in Program's Inaugural Year

The Kroger Co.

17 Jul, 2023, 14:57 ET

The membership celebrates a year of savings with a special anniversary offer for new members

CINCINNATI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that in the first year of its paid membership program, Boost by Kroger Plus, members saved more than $115 million. The retailer is celebrating with a special anniversary offer, sharing that new members who enroll in a new annual membership from July 19 through August 8, will automatically receive 1,000 bonus Fuel Points.

"Boost by Kroger Plus is making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry's most affordable membership program," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Combined with our industry-leading fuel points program, customers are saving big on groceries and fuel unlike ever before. We are so grateful to our members who joined us in our inaugural year, and we look forward to offering more savings and welcoming new members."

Boost by Kroger Plus expands on savings available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop.* Benefits include:

Free Delivery
Offering convenient options for every budget, enrollees can select from memberships providing free next-day delivery ($59 per year or $7.99 per month) or free delivery in as little as two hours ($99 per year or $12.99 per month) on orders of $35 or more.

Save Money with More Fuel Points
Boost members earn 2X Fuel Points for every $1 spent every day, any way they shop, and earn extra Fuel Points during fuel promotions. For each 100 points, customers save 10 cents per gallon of fuel, up to $1 per gallon.

Boost Members Exclusives
Boost members receive a welcome package full of exclusive savings on Kroger's Our Brands, including Murray's Cheese, Vitacost, Home Chef™, Simple Truth™ and Private Selection™.

In its inaugural year, Boost membership enrollments have exceeded the company's expectations. The savings Boost by Kroger Plus customers experienced drove increased customer engagement across stores, e-commerce channels and fuel centers.

To learn more about savings through Boost by Kroger Plus or start a free 30-day trial, visit here. Customers can also help friends and family save time and money with a Boost membership gift card.

* Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on two deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

