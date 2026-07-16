Ultrasensitive Neuroimmune Biomarker Measurement for Translational Research and Therapeutic Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to quantify neuroimmune biomarkers with high sensitivity and precision to support therapeutic development. The featured speaker will discuss how biomarkers like NfL, GFAP and sTREM-2 inform patient stratification, treatment response, and disease progression. Attendees will see how to translate biomarker data into actionable insights that improve clinical development studies. The speaker will also share strategies to integrate blood- and CSF-based biomarkers to improve drug development outcomes and accelerate development.

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing neuroimmunology research and therapeutic development requires more than identifying biomarkers. It depends on the ability to quantify them with precision and translate those measurements into meaningful biological and translational insights. As the field continues to investigate neuroimmune mechanisms across neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases, reliable measurement of established and emerging biomarkers in CSF, blood, and other accessible matrices are becoming increasingly important for disease characterization, longitudinal monitoring, biomarker strategy, and clinical development.

This webinar will explore how ultrasensitive biomarker quantification is supporting neuroimmunology research by enabling more reliable measurement of disease biology in both CSF and blood. Using advanced digital immunoassay technology, researchers can detect low-abundance proteins at femtogram-per-milliliter concentrations, supporting precise and reproducible biomarker measurement even when changes are subtle but biologically meaningful.

Attendees will learn how key neuroimmune-relevant biomarkers, including NfL, GFAP, sTREM2, and YKL-40, are being applied across neuroimmunology research and therapeutic development. These biomarkers provide valuable insight into neuroaxonal injury, astrocytic damage, microglial activation and inflammatory disease processes, with applications in disease characterization, patient stratification, longitudinal monitoring, pharmacodynamic assessment, treatment response evaluation, and clinical trial interpretation.

The session will also address challenges in detecting low-level cytokines and emerging biomarker classes, such as extracellular vesicles, and how ultrasensitive and custom assays are expanding the range of measurable targets. These advances are enabling deeper insight into target engagement, immune modulation, and disease progression across translational research and clinical development studies.

Finally, the presenter will discuss how integrating biomarker strategies across discovery, translational research, and clinical development can help reduce uncertainty, support biomarker selection, and strengthen study interpretation. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how quantitative neuroimmune biomarker measurements can support neuroimmunology research and therapeutic development.

Join Sannette Hall, PhD, Senior Field Applications Scientist, Quanterix, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Ultrasensitive Neuroimmune Biomarker Measurement for Translational Research and Therapeutic Development.

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