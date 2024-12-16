BOOST Glucose Control® Product Line Evolves to Feature Daily and Mealtime Support Dietary Supplements

"As a registered dietitian, I cannot overstate the importance of managing blood glucose levels as a part of an overall balanced diet in adults," said Erin Palinski-Wade, registered dietitian and BOOST® brand partner. "Balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and mindful eating habits play a crucial role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels. The new BOOST Glucose Control Daily Support dietary supplement contains key nutrients to help support healthy glucose levels already within a normal range*, and BOOST Glucose Control Mealtime Support dietary supplement contains mulberry leaf extract, which is clinically studied to support a healthy blood glucose response after a meal.* By making informed dietary choices and adopting a healthy lifestyle, individuals can take proactive steps to support their metabolic health."

BOOST Glucose Control Daily Support Cinnamon and Chromium Dietary Supplement, designed to be taken daily, helps support sugar and fat metabolism as well as heart health.* BOOST Glucose Daily Support features 2,000 mg cinnamon equivalent and 400 mcg chromium picolinate to help support healthy glucose levels already within a normal range.*^

BOOST Glucose Control Mealtime Support Dietary Supplement, intended to be consumed with a meal, contains 250 mg of white mulberry leaf extract, which is clinically shown to support a healthy blood sugar response after a meal.* White mulberry leaf extract helps reduce the breakdown of sugars and starches into glucose.*

BOOST Glucose Control Nutritional Drink is ideal for an on-the-go snack or as a part of a balanced meal, and is formulated with a blend of protein, carbs, and fat to help manage blood sugar levels as part of a balanced diet. It has been clinically shown to produce a lower blood sugar response versus a standard nutritional drink in people with type 2 diabetes.† It should be incorporated into a balanced diet as part of a medically supervised diabetes management plan. It is not a substitute for medication.

This convenient ready-to-drink product features:

16 grams of high-quality protein to help manage hunger and support muscle health

3 grams of fiber for digestive health

190 nutrient-rich calories

25 vitamins and minerals for nutrition you need each day

About BOOST®

BOOST® is a leading nutritional supplement beverage brand that helps provide balanced nutrition, including protein, calories, and essential vitamins and minerals. For active adults looking to up their protein intake and help fuel their exciting next chapter, BOOST® nutritional drinks are a convenient, nutrient-packed snack or mini meal to help individuals reach their nutrition goals. Available in 10 different flavors and 12 different varieties, including BOOST® High Protein, BOOST® Original, BOOST Plus®, BOOST® MAX, and BOOST Glucose Control® nutritional drinks, there's a BOOST® product that offers unique nutritional support, so you can live your best life in the here and now. Here's to getting better with age! Learn more at www.BOOST.com.

^BOOST Glucose Control® Daily Support Cinnamon and Chromium Dietary Supplement and BOOST Glucose Control® Mealtime Support Dietary Supplement are not a substitute for medication.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



†Incorporate BOOST Glucose Control® Nutritional Drinks into a balanced diet as part of a medically supervised diabetes management plan. Not a substitute for medication.

