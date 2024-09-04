Boost Mobile Brings Customers More Value: FREE Year of Service with Purchase of a Boost Mobile Network-Compatible 5G Phone

No contracts or trade-in required.

Experience Boost Mobile's 5G network, risk-free.

Available for up to 5 lines at BoostMobile.com.

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile, the newest nationwide wireless carrier, is launching a limited-time offer – one FREE year of service on Boost Mobile's $25 Unlimited plan. When new or existing customers purchase an eligible 5G phone, including the latest Apple and Samsung devices, at full price on BoostMobile.com , they will receive a free year of service or $300 off 12 months of service with the $50 Unlimited and $60 Unlimited Premium plans.1 This new offer provides exceptional value with no trade-in or minimum-line requirements.

"Boost Mobile is committed to delivering unmatched value to our customers," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Products and Marketing at Boost Mobile. "We're making it easier than ever for consumers to purchase the latest 5G devices by offering one full year of free service with no strings attached—no contracts or trade-in required. This offer is part of Boost Mobile's commitment to delivering options that fit any consumer's needs. We want everyone to have access to the latest 5G devices and blazing fast speeds on our nationwide 5G network."

Key Offer Details:

Eligibility: Available to current and new customers.

Available to current and new customers. Devices: Latest 5G devices that are compatible with the Boost Mobile Network and valued over $299 , including the iPhone 15 and Samsung smartphones. Full list of eligible devices may be found at BoostMobile.com .

Latest 5G devices that are compatible with the Boost Mobile Network and valued over , including the iPhone 15 and Samsung smartphones. Full list of eligible devices may be found at . Service Plans: Includes one year of free service on the $25 Unlimited plan or $300 off 12 months of service on the $50 Unlimited+ and $60 Unlimited Premium plans.

Includes one year of free service on the Unlimited plan or off 12 months of service on the Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans. Availability: Exclusively available online at BoostMobile.com.

Exclusively available online at BoostMobile.com. No Trade-In or Minimum-Line Requirements

Boost Mobile's new offer provides customers with a straightforward way to own the latest 5G devices while enjoying a full year of service on the nation's newest 5G network. Sign up for Boost Mobile to get nationwide 5G service at an unbeatable value.

The Boost Mobile 5G Network

The Boost Mobile Network's superfast 5G keeps people connected with faster download speeds, streaming and gaming. Boost Mobile customers have access to more towers than any other carrier, providing unmatched reliability and connectivity when it matters most. Boost Mobile's unique cloud-native Open RAN 5G network technology ensures consumers have access to fast 5G speeds and the newest network technology.

For more information and to explore eligible devices, visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25 for unlimited 5G. Boost's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

1 Taxes and fees extra.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation