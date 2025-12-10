Just in Time for Bowl Season: Sling TV Puts Customers in Control with New 3-Day Pass Subscription

You Asked, Sling Delivered: The 3-Day Pass Is Now Available Anytime

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV, the most flexible live TV streaming service, today announced a significant update to its lineup of short-term Pass subscriptions, replacing the existing Weekend Pass with an all-new 3-Day Pass. Driven by customer feedback, this enhancement eliminates weekend-only restrictions, allowing users to purchase three continuous days of live television access whenever they choose.

The introduction of the 3-Day Pass is the latest move in Sling TV's commitment to providing industry-leading choice and flexibility. Sling TV offers flexible 1-Day, 3-Day, and 7-Day Pass subscriptions to Sling Orange, eliminating the need for long-term contracts typical of traditional streaming services. These options are ideal for users who want to catch a specific sports tournament or game, binge their favorite shows, or need short-term access, such as during a long weekend trip.

"At Sling TV, our mission has always been to put the customer first by delivering TV your way, and that means listening when they tell us how we can be even better," said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Sling TV. "Our customers asked for more flexibility, saying they wanted to use their pass when they needed it, not when the calendar dictated. The new Sling TV 3-Day Pass lets subscribers decide exactly when their three days of live TV starts. This change is purely about enhancing consumer choice and ensuring Sling TV remains the leader in providing the most valuable and flexible viewing experience possible."

The 3-Day Pass offers instant access to Sling Orange and complements the existing Sling TV 1-Day and 7-Day Pass subscriptions, creating a range of short-term viewing options. Customers can now easily jump in for just 24 hours, three full days or a week, ensuring they never pay for what they don't want.

The new 3-Day Pass is available immediately for only $9.99 at Sling.com .

About Sling TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. Sling TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Sling TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages.

