Boost Mobile Introduces Affordable 5G Powerhouse Duo - Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is significantly upgrading its 2026 device portfolio by adding two powerful, yet budget-friendly Samsung devices: the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G tablet. This expansion gives customers affordable access to new cutting-edge Samsung technology, ensuring that essential features and 5G innovation are accessible to everyone.

Galaxy A17 5G delivers everything you need at an awesome price for an awesome value. Capture precious memories in vivid colors and clarity with its enhanced triple-lens camera and easy-to-use editing tools. Stream your favorite movies and shows on its crystal-clear 6.7" display. Now with the power of AI, Galaxy A17 5G makes web searches that much easier to seamlessly plan events, make dinner reservations, find the perfect gifts for loved ones and more with the help of Gemini. Power through your day with a reliable Super Fast Charging battery, up to 2TB of expandable storage and ultra-fast 5G to stay connected with loved ones. As a Galaxy owner, you'll have access to amazing perks like Samsung Wallet, Samsung TV Plus and more. And with OS and security updates, Galaxy A17 5G keeps you protected and up to date. So bring home a phone that delivers incredible value and makes every day a little more awesome.

The Galaxy A17 5G is FREE for new Boost Mobile customers who port their number and activate on the Boost Unlimited Plus ($50/mo.) plan at a Boost retail store . This applies a $200 discount at the point of activation. ($35 in-store device setup required.)

Alternatively, customers may purchase the Galaxy A17 5G online at boostmobile.com for $69.99 when activating on the Boost Unlimited Plus ($50/mo.) plan.

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G moves with your family's day from work to play and every moment between. Stay connected on the go with fast 5G, and enjoy an engaging 11" screen, upgraded performance, long-lasting battery and plenty of storage at an incredible value. Get the optimal performance your family needs for any everyday activity. Watch videos, play games and do more — all powered by an upgraded chipset. Stream, play and download while on the go with fast 5G speed. Browse, stream and play with a long-lasting battery made for family fun that charges fast to get back to 100% quickly. With up to 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G gives your family the space and speed to multitask seamlessly and handle large files. And if you need even more room, you can expand the storage up to 2TB with a microSD card.

Get the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G Tablet for just $99.99 (a $180 savings!) when you add a new line to your account with Boost's $20/mo. Tablet Plan.

This offer is available in Boost retail stores and on boostmobile.com.

"Introducing the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G to our lineup underscores our commitment to making the incredible Samsung 5G experience available to everyone," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "At Boost Mobile, we prioritize high-quality devices that ensure our customers remain connected, entertained, and productive, all while maintaining an accessible and affordable price point."

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G are available now at BoostMobile.com and in Boost Mobile retail stores and can be paired with any Boost Mobile unlimited data plan starting as low as $25 per month.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G and Boost's entire lineup of 5G devices, please visit boostmobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . Boost Mobile is a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

