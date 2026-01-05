EchoStar Corporation Announces Additional Conversion Period for 3.875% Convertible Senior Secured Notes Due 2030

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) (the "Company") has notified holders of its 3.875% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the "Notes") that the Notes are convertible, at the option of the holders (the "Conversion Option") beginning on January 1, 2026, and ending at the close of business on March 31, 2026. The Notes are convertible into cash, shares of the Company's common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company's election. Any determination regarding the convertibility of the Notes during future periods will be made in accordance with the terms of the Indenture governing the Notes.

The Notes became convertible because the last reported sale price of shares of the Company's common stock, for at least 20 trading days during the period of 30 consecutive trading days ending on, and including, the last trading day of the calendar quarter ended December 31, 2025, was greater than 130% of the conversion price in effect on each applicable trading day.

The Notes are convertible at a conversion rate of 29.73507 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $33.63 per share of common stock. A holder may surrender all or any portion of its notes for conversion in principal amounts of at least $1.00 or integral multiples of $1.00 in excess thereof.

The Company has issued a notice to holders with respect to the Conversion Option specifying the applicable terms, conditions and procedures. The notice is available through The Depository Trust Company or by requesting a copy from The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., which is serving as the conversion agent, at:

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

601 Travis Street, 16th floor

Houston, TX 77002

Attn: Rafael Martinez

None of the Company, its Board of Directors or its employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising the Conversion Option.

This press release is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

