Boost Mobile is Now the Official Wireless Provider for University of Colorado and Offering a New Boost-Exclusive Coach Prime Device - the moto g 5G Coach Prime

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile , the newest nationwide wireless carrier, is now the official wireless provider for the University of Colorado. With this announcement, Boost Mobile is also releasing the Boost-exclusive moto g 5G Coach Prime, the latest premium device developed in partnership with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, renowned Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion, and Head Football Coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Boost Mobile's new multi-year partnership with the University of Colorado names the company as its Official Wireless Provider for 2024-2025 through 2027. This partnership aims to leverage the excitement surrounding Coach Prime to enhance Boost Mobile's brand visibility, foster local and national loyalty and drive new customer acquisitions through targeted engagement. The collaboration between Colorado Athletics and Boost Mobile was created through athletic multimedia rights holder Buffalo Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the leading media and technology powering college athletics.

Boost Mobile will feature prominent ads at CU sports events, maintain a physical presence with brand ambassadors at events on campus and engage in digital promotions on CU's social media platforms. The company will also create branded content with CU athletes and coaches, host fan events and meet-and-greets, and offer exclusive discounts for CU students, staff and alumni.

Additionally, Boost Mobile will be on campus during CU events throughout the year with a custom-wrapped van stocked with devices, giveaways and games to incentivize lead generation, supported by Instagram stories and potential meet-and-greet opportunities with Coach Prime.

In celebration of Boost Mobile's latest partnership with University of Colorado and the already announced collaboration with the school's Head Football Coach, Boost Mobile and Coach Prime are releasing a new exclusive Coach Prime-branded device – the moto g 5G Coach Prime. The smartphone offers an immersive experience with its 6.6" HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers for incredible sights and sounds. Adorned in The University of Colorado's iconic black and gold colors, this edition is more than just a stylish smartphone — it's a symbol of motivation, all wrapped in a premium vegan leather design. It boasts a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system and superfast performance on Boost Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

Customers can purchase the moto g 5G Coach Prime at BoostMobile.com beginning tomorrow August 27 for $29.99 with Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ or Unlimited Premium plan. For those looking to switch their service to Boost Mobile, the moto g 5G is available ON US when subscribing to the Unlimited+ or Unlimited Premium in a Boost Mobile store, while supplies last.

Similar to customers who purchased the razr Coach Prime device, Boost Mobile subscribers can enjoy weekly motivational messages from Coach Prime and a selection of new exclusive digital backgrounds for their phone.

Known for his trendsetting style, commitment to excellence, and community involvement, Coach Prime's partnership with Boost Mobile marks the next chapter in an inspiring journey to encourage all to dare to be different.

"I'm ELATED to bring my latest phone the moto g 5G Coach Prime to all my people and the broader Boost Mobile Community," said Coach Prime. "It's not just about staying connected, it's about staying MOTIVATED and INSPIRED every darn day. Boost is family to me, and this partnership allows me to continue pushing the boundaries and helping others BELIEVE in their full potential."

"We're excited to move into the next phase of our partnership with Coach Prime," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "Coach continues to show his dedication to excellence and challenger mindset, which is why we're glad to launch the moto g 5G Coach Prime device. It will be the latest of many innovative 5G devices that run on our nationwide Boost Mobile 5G network. In addition to this new device, we're thrilled to announce Boost Mobile is now the official wireless provider for University of Colorado. This is an important step for us as a brand as we continue to support and invest in our hometown community."

Customers with moto g 5G Coach Prime can enjoy Boost Mobile's nationwide 5G network, which offers super-fast 5G speeds for seamless downloading, streaming and gaming. Boost Mobile customers also benefit from access to more towers than any other carrier, ensuring unmatched reliability and connectivity when it matters most.

Head to BoostMobile.com or your local Boost Mobile store beginning August 27 to purchase the moto g 5G Coach Prime device.

Boost Mobile is proud to partner with Coach Prime and The University of Colorado. Learn more about Boost Mobile's latest partnership with Coach Prime at BoostMobile.com/Prime . Stay tuned for more Coach Prime announcements throughout the year.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25 for unlimited 5G. Boost's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

