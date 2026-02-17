Boost Mobile Makes Next-Gen Performance Affordable with New moto g and moto g play -- 2026

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced the official availability of the new moto g — 2026 and moto g play — 2026. This 2026 lineup brings flagship-tier 5G speeds and advanced AI-powered camera systems to consumers at an incredibly accessible price point, ensuring that high-performance technology is within reach for everyone.

Powerful Performance Meets Unbeatable Value

Both devices are engineered to handle the demands of today, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and RAM Boost technology, which can expand memory up to 24GB for the moto g and up to 12GB for the moto g play to enable seamless multitasking. Whether streaming, gaming, or working, users can expect superfast 5G performance and a battery that lasts up to two days on a single charge.

"The new moto g and moto g play devices provide exceptional value for customers looking for a powerful 5G phone at an affordable price," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "With an extra-long battery life and high-end camera features, both devices make for excellent upgrades for new and existing customers."

Choosing Your Device: moto g vs. moto g play — 2026:

Feature moto g — 2026 moto g play — 2026 Display 6.7" HD+ LCD (120Hz) 6.7" HD+ LCD (120Hz) Main Camera 50MP with Quad Pixel technology 32MP with Quad Pixel technology Selfie Camera 32MP 8MP Storage 128GB (up to 1TB expandable) 64GB (up to 1TB expandable) Charging 30W TurboPower™ 18W TurboPower™

Pricing and Availability

The moto g and moto g play — 2026 are available starting today, February 17, at BoostMobile.com and at Boost Mobile retailers on February 24.

moto g — 2026

New customers who switch to Boost Mobile and port their number can get the moto g — 2026 $59.99 in store or for $79.99 on BoostMobile.com (no port required) when they activate on a $50 or $60 per month rate plan.

(no port required) when they activate on a $50 or $60 per month rate plan. For a limited time, existing customers can upgrade to the device for $79.99 in store and online when they activate on a $50 or $60 per month rate plan.

moto g play — 2026

New customers who switch to Boost Mobile and port their number can get the moto g play — 2026 for $29.99 in store or for $39.99 on BoostMobile.com (no port required) when they activate on a $50 or $60 per month rate plan.

(no port required) when they activate on a $50 or $60 per month rate plan. For a limited time, existing customers can upgrade to the device for $19.99 in store when they activate on a $40 per month or higher rate plan and online for $39.99 when they activate on the $50 or $60 per month rate plan.

For more information or to purchase, visit BoostMobile.com or stop by a local Boost Mobile retailer. $35 Device Setup fee applies in store.

New customers can also take advantage of Boost Mobile's 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you a chance to try its 5G service risk-free and experience its speed and reliability firsthand.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

