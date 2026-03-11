Boost Mobile to Offer the New iPhone 17e

To celebrate the arrival of iPhone 17e, Boost Mobile is offering $200 off when you switch or add a new line on the Unlimited Premium rate plan. Customers can leverage Boost Mobile's 5G network, which combines next-gen wireless technology with nationwide coverage to ensure peak performance. Boost Mobile provides the ultimate flexibility with cross-carrier plan options and instant connectivity via eSIM, allowing users to activate their new iPhone in minutes without waiting for a physical card. For those seeking the best value in wireless, our Unlimited Premium plan also includes Global Talk & Text.

"Bringing iPhone 17e to the Boost Mobile lineup reinforces our mission to provide the latest technology and connectivity for all consumers," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "By pairing the powerful and affordable iPhone 17e with our wireless plans, we're making it easier than ever for more people to stay connected and experience the latest iPhone."

iPhone 17e

The new iPhone 17e is a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone 17e is the latest-generation A19, which delivers exceptional performance for everything users do. iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple. C1X is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e and matches the speed of iPhone Air. The 48MP Fusion camera captures stunning photos, including next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video. It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare.1 With MagSafe, users can enjoy fast wireless charging and access to a vast ecosystem of accessories like chargers and cases. And when iPhone 17e users are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple's groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite — help them stay connected when it matters most.2 iPhone 17e is available in three elegant colors with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a beautiful new soft pink — starting at 256GB of storage for $599 — double the entry storage from the previous generation at the same price.

With eSIM, iPhone 17e users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity — especially when traveling. Boost Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, Boost Mobile can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone. For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible, and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Dedicated to bringing the latest devices and plans to fit all lifestyles. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Boost Mobile is a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS). For more, visit BoostMobile.com or find a retail store at BoostMobile.com/locations. Join the conversation by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller. Apple's satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later, and are not available in all markets. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. For Messages via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/120930. For Roadside Assistance via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/105098. Apple's satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

