Sling TV and Professional Basketball Star Trae Young Team up to Support March Underdogs with $1 Day Pass Offer if a 12-to-16 Seed Advances

Sling's 1, 3 and 7 Day Pass subscriptions give fans the flexibility to watch the men's and women's tournaments when it matters to them.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV, the leader in flexible live streaming, is teaming up with basketball superstar Trae Young to champion the underdogs of college basketball. As tournament chaos nears, Sling is rewarding fans with a fun promotion that mirrors the excitement of every unexpected, bracket-busting upset.

Sling TV Pass subscriptions

Known as "Ice Trae" for his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, Young has built a career on defying expectations and his underdog spirit. This March, he and Sling are inviting fans to lean into the madness with the newly launched 1, 3, and 7 Day Pass subscriptions, and a limited-time promotion that celebrates when tournament underdogs make a run.

"Our Passes are about redefining flexibility in live TV," said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Sling TV. "Fans should have the flexibility to tune in for the biggest moments in sports when they want. With this underdog-driven offer, we're rewarding viewers for watching the tournament's most exciting surprises."

The 'When Underdogs Win, You Win' Promotion

Beginning March 19, fans who purchase any Sling Pass (1, 3, or 7 Day) subscription during the opening weekend will be eligible for a special reward if the underdogs make a run:

To Qualify: Purchase a Pass between March 19 and March 22 or visit sling.com/underdog for a free entry, no purchase required.

Purchase a Pass between or visit sling.com/underdog for a free entry, no purchase required. Root for the Underdogs: If any 12-to-16 seed advances to the final 16 in either the Men's or Women's tournament, eligible customers can claim their next 1 Day Pass for just $1 .

If any advances to the final 16 in either the Men's or Women's tournament, eligible customers can claim their next . Redemption: Qualified fans will receive an email to redeem their $1 1-Day Pass, which they can redeem at any time all the way through the championship game on April 6.

Flexible Access to Upsets

Sling's new Pass subscriptions provide instant access to the most critical tournament channels, including TNT, TBS, ESPN, and ESPN2 via the Sling Orange service. Fans can also add the "Entertainment Extra" to access truTV or the "Sports Extra" for ESPNU and ESPNEWS for just $1.

Sling Passes Subscription Pricing

1 Day Pass: 24 hours of instant access for $4.99

24 hours of instant access for $4.99 3 Day Pass: 72 hours of instant access for $9.99

72 hours of instant access for $9.99 7 Day Pass: 7 days of instant access for $14.99

For more information on Sling TV and the tournament promotion, visit sling.com/underdog.

About Sling TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. Sling TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Sling TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. Sling TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

