Gray Media Forces Blackout of 226 Local Channels, Disrupting DISH TV Customers Nationwide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Gray Media's decision to black out its local stations from the DISH TV lineup, 226 channels in 113 markets are currently unavailable to DISH customers. Gray Media chose to disconnect these stations—which provide critical local news, sports, and weather—after DISH refused to accept unreasonable rate increases that would have raised monthly bills for consumers.

Why Are Channels Missing?

Gray Media is utilizing its market dominance to demand "retransmission consent" fee hikes that are disconnected from the reality of declining viewership and the availability of free and low-cost streaming alternatives. Gray Media also introduced "last-minute" demands regarding stations they don't yet own, stalling negotiations just hours before expiration. DISH remains ready to restore these channels immediately if Gray Media agrees to a fair, market-based deal.

"It is deeply disappointing that Gray Media is using its viewers as bargaining chips," said Kevin Covell, Senior Vice President, DISH Video Services. "We offered a fair agreement to keep these stations on the air, but Gray Media walked away. Gray Media chose to black out their own viewers, rather than reasonably negotiate, in an attempt to extract significantly higher fees."

Key Facts for Affected Viewers:

Total Impact: 226 local stations in 113 markets across the U.S.

226 local stations in 113 markets across the U.S. Negotiation Status: DISH remains willing to negotiate; Gray Media has currently blacked out its stations, disconnecting millions of viewers from local news, sports, and weather.

DISH remains willing to negotiate; Gray Media has currently blacked out its stations, disconnecting millions of viewers from local news, sports, and weather. Customer Protection: DISH is fighting to keep monthly costs stable by resisting significant rate increases for content that is often available for free elsewhere.

How to Access Programming

DISH is committed to helping customers find alternative ways to access their local programming during this blackout:

Over-the-Air (OTA) Antenna: Most affected channels are broadcast for free over the air. Customers can use a digital antenna to directly access these channels. Streaming Options: Many local network programs are available via direct-to-consumer apps like Peacock, Paramount+, FOX One or network-specific streaming sites. Updates: DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

"Our goal remains unchanged: to reach a deal that is fair for our customers," Covell added. "We hope they will return to the negotiation table."

Gray Media's action affects viewers of various ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, MyNetworkTV, Telemundo and other stations in 113 markets nationwide.

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

About DISH

DISH Network has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. The company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

