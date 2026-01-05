Boost the audio experience with purpose-built JL Audio AP Amplifiers from Garmin

Garmin's latest amplifiers keep the party going with a robust sound and heightened clarity, perfect for boats and off-road vehicles

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced the JL Audio® AP Amplifiers, an all-new series that delivers powerful audio to every part of the boat or off-road vehicle with an ultracompact design. Boaters and adventure-seekers can choose from four different options, including a model with Bluetooth® technology that seamlessly connects with a compatible smartphone to stream audio on the go.

"Make any boat or off-road vehicle's audio system the life of the party with our new JL Audio AP Amplifiers that allow you to play your favorite songs loud and clear. They are built to withstand a demanding environment, delivering superior audio quality year after year."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Choose your amplifier

Operating with an efficient Class-D design, the JL Audio AP Amplifiers offer increased power to connected speakers and subwoofers with a lower battery drain than Class-AB amplifiers. Available in four different options, boaters and off-road enthusiasts can choose the model that best fits their audio setup.

For users looking for easy installation, the 200-watt RMS 4 Channel includes Bluetooth technology for direct audio streaming in addition to an AUX input.

For those with smaller systems that need more bass, the 300-watt RMS Monoblock is designed to power a single subwoofer.

For those looking to power a complete sound system, the 300-watt RMS 4 Channel powers four pairs of speakers or two pairs of speakers and a subwoofer.

For those with larger systems, the 600-watt RMS 6 Channel is designed with staggered power that can run up to six pairs of speakers or four speakers and one subwoofer.

Three of the amplifiers contain Easy Tune functionality that offers audio optimization, speaker protection and allows for digital set-up. Customers can also easily access physical controls right on the integrated top panel display to manually adjust their amplifier's settings.

Resilient design

Constructed with a tough cast alloy casing, the JL Audio AP Amplifiers keep the beat going year after year. They carry an IP67 rating2 for resistance to water and dust. The amplifiers also feature a built-in LCD display for manual control, while the 4 Channel model with Bluetooth technology includes a remote.

These amplifiers are rugged and can be easily installed to a variety of boats, ATVs, UTVs and other power sports vehicles, augmenting any vehicle's sound system.

Available to purchase on www.garmin.com on Jan. 8, 2026, the JL Audio AP Amplifiers have suggested retail prices starting at $349.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/jlaudio.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin and its brands – JL Audio and Fusion – are committed to developing and delivering world-class audio entertainment solutions, including high-performance stereos, speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components for the marine, car, RV, powersports and home markets. For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team or follow our blog.

1Based on 2024 sales.

2Water rating does not include cables.

