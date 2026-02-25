Garmin releases annual inReach SOS message report

Report shows an increase in SOS messages from around the world during a variety of activities in 2025

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today released its 2025 inReach® SOS report, highlighting trends involving SOS incident messages reported to the Garmin Response℠ international emergency coordination center during the past calendar year. The report provides insights into the activities of adventurers who found themselves in need of emergency assistance. inReach satellite technology1 has helped users stay in touch with critical SOS emergency response services, two-way text messaging and location tracking for 15 years. That SOS technology expanded across several Garmin product lines in 2025 with the release of fēnix® 8 Pro, the first-ever smartwatch from Garmin with inReach technology for satellite and cellular connectivity, as well as inReach Mini 3 Plus and GPSMAP® H1i Plus – satellite communicators that let adventurers exchange voice messages, texts and photos with the Garmin Response team should an emergency occur1.

Here are some key takeaways from the 2025 report:

More than 3,000 inReach SOS incident messages were received.

inReach SOS incident messages were received. Users sent an SOS message the most during hiking and backpacking activities, followed by driving and motorcycling .

and activities, followed by and . There was also an increase in incidents during water activities, like boating and sailing , with more boating issues reported than in previous years.

and , with more reported than in previous years. Work-related SOS incidents jumped into the top 10 categories, illustrating how organizations are using inReach technology to help equip workers for emergency situations.

jumped into the top 10 categories, illustrating how organizations are using inReach technology to help equip workers for emergency situations. Injuries were once again the top cause for SOS messages, followed by motor vehicle accidents and medical issues like altitude sickness and heart problems.

were once again the top cause for SOS messages, followed by and like altitude sickness and heart problems. Most SOS messages were for the user ; however, an increased number of messages were triggered for another member of the user's party or for a third-party individual .

; however, an increased number of messages were triggered for of the user's party or for a . With the help of professionally trained Garmin Response center staff, inReach users were able to self-rescue more than 12% of the time.

How inReach SOS works with Garmin Response Center

Thanks to a dedicated SOS alert button and satellite network coverage via Iridium® and Skylo, Garmin inReach users can quickly send an SOS message should an emergency occur. Once an SOS message is triggered, even if the user takes no other action, the device sends a distress message to Garmin Response, a 24/7-staffed professional emergency coordination center. The Garmin Response team will communicate with the user, their listed emergency contacts, search and rescue organizations and other available local resources. They provide updates to users and emergency contacts on the response effort, including confirmation when help is on the way, and remain available as the incident is being resolved. Garmin Response monitors millions of handheld devices, satellite phones, smartphones and smartwatches each year.

Watch what happens when you press SOS.

What customers are saying about inReach SOS and Garmin Response

"I never imagined I would have to use the SOS feature, but when I did, it worked flawlessly – and I genuinely believe it made the difference between life and death. I will never go on another adventure without my inReach."

–Mylene Torres, inReach customer who triggered an SOS message after being struck by a boulder

"It's hard to describe the anxiety felt in the aftermath of a disaster by the inability to communicate with loved ones. It was a great relief to have a device and service that could ease people's minds when regular communication systems failed."

–Stephen Hackett, customer who used an inReach device in hurricane aftermath

More ways to stay connected with Garmin inReach technology

Learn more about all of Garmin's inReach-capable devices here.

1Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit satellite communication devices; it is the user's responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws.

2 Taking and sending photos requires use of the Garmin Messenger app on your paired smartphone

