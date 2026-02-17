Optimize time on the track with the cutting-edge Garmin Catalyst 2

All-in-one racetrack driving performance optimizer provides on-track coaching and off-track analysis to help drivers reach their pinnacle

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Garmin Catalyst™ 2, a compact motorsports device that helps high-performance drivers find faster times on the track1. Designed with a bright 3-inch display and a built-in camera, Garmin Catalyst 2 easily mounts on the windshield and brings on-track coaching features to the cockpit, including Garmin's unique True Optimal Lap™, which shows drivers their best achievable time with a composite video of lines they drove. It also features real-time audio cues and post-session comparison of performance data to help drivers see where they can gain time.

All-in-one racetrack driving performance optimizer provides on-track coaching and off-track analysis to help drivers reach their pinnacle.

"We're excited to continue to serve the motorsports community with Catalyst 2 — a powerful, feature-packed performance optimizer that helps drivers realize their potential. Drivers can learn new insights every time they hit the track. It removes the guesswork and identifies their top areas to focus on for improvement." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales and Marketing

Ready to race

Garmin Catalyst 2 includes unique motorsports coaching features that can help drivers improve on the track. After a track session, drivers can open the Garmin Catalyst app on a compatible smartphone or tablet to review detailed performance analysis, driver comparison data and more.

True Optimal Lap: Patented Garmin technology splices together a driver's best achievable time into a single video based on lines driven if all best lines had been driven on the same lap.

Patented Garmin technology splices together a driver's best achievable time into a single video based on lines driven if all best lines had been driven on the same lap. On-track coaching: Receive real-time coaching with audio cues for speed, braking and more – heard through connected earbuds or the car stereo.

Receive real-time coaching with audio cues for speed, braking and more – heard through connected earbuds or the car stereo. Automatic data interpretation: See the top three opportunities for improvement after every session, allowing drivers to spend less time analyzing previous laps and more time on the track.

See the top three opportunities for improvement after every session, allowing drivers to spend less time analyzing previous laps and more time on the track. Leaderboards: Drivers can see how they stack up against other drivers with best lap times sortable by session, day, year, car make or model.

Drivers can see how they stack up against other drivers with best lap times sortable by session, day, year, car make or model. Video with data overlays: View graphic overlays on 1440p high-definition videos, which include track map, speed, delta time, G-G traction circle diagrams and more 2 .

View graphic overlays on 1440p high-definition videos, which include track map, speed, delta time, G-G traction circle diagrams and more . Detailed performance data: See animated graphs 2 , comprehensive driving information and friend comparisons.

See animated graphs , comprehensive driving information and friend comparisons. Enhanced data accuracy: Refined True Track Positioning ™ uses built-in accelerometers, gyroscopes, image processing and 25 Hz multi-GNSS positioning for recording the most precise racing line on the track.

Refined True Track Positioning uses built-in accelerometers, gyroscopes, image processing and 25 Hz multi-GNSS positioning for recording the most precise racing line on the track. Vault storage: With an active Vault plan, optimal and best lap videos are automatically saved and accessible through the Garmin Catalyst app. This makes it easy for users to view and share videos and allows them to manually store laps or sessions for as long as their plan is active.

"As drivers, we want to know what to focus our attention on each time we go on track and how to execute it. That's one of Catalyst 2's superpowers. I also love that I always have my data with me, practically, because it's on my phone. I don't need to carry the Catalyst 2 device or laptop with me. It's all about making your data and video easy to access and easy to use – to make you an even better driver." — Ross Bentley, Pro Driver Coach

From road course to drag racing strip

With the new drag racing timer, race enthusiasts can record drag racing times and distance milestones. Participants can see their 0-60 mph time as well as 1/8-mile and 1/4-mile times.

Available to purchase on www.garmin.com starting Feb. 20, 2026, the Garmin Catalyst 2 driving performance optimizer has a suggested retail price of $1,199.99. Visit our website to learn more.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1WARNING: This device is intended only for recreational use in a circuit environment. Never use this device on public roadways. Failure to follow this warning may result in accident, causing property damage, serious personal injury, or death. You are responsible for using this device in a safe and prudent manner.

2Requires an active internet connection; Wi-Fi recommended.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademarks and Garmin Catalyst, True Optimal Lap, True Track Positioning and Garmin Clarity are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 26, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mike Cummings and Connor Hoffman

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.