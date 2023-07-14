Boost Your Business: Attend Florida Realtors® 2023 Convention & Trade Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Success strategies from top real estate leaders, the chance to network with other industry professionals, and the latest in high-tech devices: That's what the Florida Realtors® 2023 Convention & Trade Expo offers – opportunities to boost business and your bottom line.

Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo takes place Aug. 16-17, 2023, at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, with the popular REBarCamp slated to kick off the event on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

"The Florida Realtors 2023 Convention and Trade Expo is the one business event this year that every Realtor should attend," says 2023 Florida Realtors® President G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Orlando. "It's two days too good to miss: In just 48 hours, real estate professionals can engage with the best in our business and learn successful business practices, get marketing strategies, hear inspirational speakers who offer advice from experience, network with their peers and enjoy great entertainment, too."

The 2023 convention features more than 35 education sessions from leading real estate speakers on various topics such as cybersecurity for Realtors; winning strategies for challenging times; how to 'list to last' when it comes to listing opportunities; what Realtors need to know about crypto, bitcoin and blockchain; and social media secrets of real estate superstars.

Highlights

REBarCamp: Aug. 15 , 8:45 a.m.

Sponsored by Florida Realtors Young Professionals Network (YPN), this peer-to-peer learning and sharing event isn't a lecture – more of a Q&A session where Realtors ask experts – and sometimes each other – the hard questions. Over 500 members have attended REBarCamp in previous years. General Session Keynote: Tim Tebow, Aug. 16 , 1:30 p.m.

football star is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player. He will share his firsthand lessons of leadership, hard work, perseverance and service to others in his keynote address, "Mission Possible." The four-time best-selling author, speaker, and football analyst is most passionate about his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to bring faith, hope and love to those most in need. Dance with "Party on the Moon": Aug. 16, 8-11 p.m.

American's No. 1 party band returns – Party on the Moon delivers a high-energy evening of the latest dance music, '80s classic rock, Latin, disco/funk, R&B and Motown. One ticket included with registration for the in-person convention. Awards Luncheon, Aug. 17, noon-1:45 p.m.

Florida Realtors honors Realtor excellence and service at this ticketed event, including recognizing the Humanitarian of the Year and Realtor of the Year and other award winners. This year's unique entertainment: renowned singing group "Vocal Flash!" Tickets are and will be sold until noon , if tickets remain available. Trade Expo, Aug. 16-17

The expo features more than 200 industry experts and exhibitors showcasing the latest marketing and technology products. Expo hours are: Wednesday, Aug. 16 , 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ; and Thursday, Aug. 17 , 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sponsors for the 2023 convention include: the Miami Association of Realtors; EXIT Southeast; LPT Realty; BoomTown; Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors; FindAMortgageBroker.com; Stellar MLS; real/MLS; Northeast Florida Association of Realtors; Osceola County Association of Realtors; Orlando Regional Realtor Association; Realtor.com; Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association; Pillar to Post Home Inspectors; Realtors Association of Lake & Sumter Counties; SocialStack Pro; HomeTeam Inspection Service; Realtors Association of Citrus County; Space Coast Association of Realtors; Pinellas Realtor Organization/Central Pasco Realtor Organization; Greater Tampa Realtors; Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port, Desoto; Realtor Association of Sarasota & Manatee; Hernando County Association of Realtors; Sentrilock; GTE Financial; Blue Moon Estate Sales; Iron Valley Real Estate; Florida Realtors PAC; Guaranteed Rate; Form Simplicity; Florida Realtors Tech Helpline; Supra; The Fund; DeVore Design; Suncoast Credit Union; Summit VA Solutions; Results Real Estate School; and Yardi Breeze.

Register online through Aug. 7 for the Florida Realtors convention at https://events.american-tradeshow.com/fl2023. The full in-person registration fee for members is $160 from now through Aug. 7, 2023; for non-members, the cost is $185. After Aug. 7, registration will be handled onsite; cost will be $170 for members and $195 for non-members. For more info, go to: https://www.floridarealtors.org/events/annual-convention.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

