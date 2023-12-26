Boost your reputation: Industry leaders join forces at AHR Expo to outline best practices for building trust with customers

PR veteran Heather Ripley and marketing guru Ryan Redding will discuss strategies to help home service companies create stronger relationships with clients and outpace their competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home service experts Heather Ripley and Ryan Redding will bring years of experience to an exclusive presentation at AHR Expo on Jan. 22 in Chicago. The duo is set to discuss strategies home service business owners can implement to forge better connections with customers and grow their business.

"Building Trust and Success: The Essential Role of Reputation in Home Services Businesses" will be presented at 9:30 a.m. in S405a and is free to all registered AHR attendees. The presentation is hosted by Women in HVACR.

"We live in a digital age, and what your customers find online can make or break you," Redding said. "If you're not managing your reputation, interacting on social media and building a strong brand online, you're missing out on new customers and risking the ones you have. You need to meet them where they are, and that's online."

Redding is the founder and CEO or Levergy, a leading digital marketing agency serving the plumbing and HVAC industry since 2016. He is also the host of the Blue Collar CEO podcast and author of "The Book on Digital Marketing for Plumbing and HVAC Contractors."

Ripley is the founder and CEO of Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, manufacturing and B2B technology. She is also the author of "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business."

"Relationships are at the root of almost everything we do," Ripley said. "In our personal lives, we strive to create meaningful, lasting relationships with partners, friends and family. That same principle needs to apply professionally, too. If you aren't building strong relationships and trust within your business and with your customers, you're going to lose both to the competition."

During the presentation, Ripley and Redding will discuss strategies on how to cultivate a positive online presence and manage reviews. They will also talk about the power of word-of-mouth marketing and the impact it can have on growing your business.

For more information about this presentation or other offerings at AHR, visit https://www.ahrexpo.com/.

For more information about Ripley PR and Levergy, visit www.ripleypr.com or https://www.levergy.io/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in franchising, construction, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR was named by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies in 2021, and recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise PR Agency six years in a row. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Levergy

Levergy is the leading full-service digital marketing agency for home service companies. Providing a full suite of digital & coaching solutions, Levergy is custom-built to help businesses build better, more profitable, and more sustainable operations. Levergy is a certified partner with Google, and also industry leading FSM providers ServiceTitan and Housecall Pro. For more information, visit levergy.io or call 918-921-9296

