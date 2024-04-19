PRNEWS names Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley as 2024 Top Women honoree

Award celebrates and honors inspiring female leaders in PR and communications

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in manufacturing, skilled trades, franchising and B2B technology, announced today that CEO Heather Ripley has been named an honoree on the 2024 PRNEWS Top Women Awards list in the business entrepreneur category.

The Top Women Awards recognize outstanding female professionals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment, innovation, and influence within their organizations and respective industries.

As a self-made public relations powerhouse, Ripley's passion for supporting manufacturers, B2B technology brands and the often-underserved skilled trades industry is what has propelled the agency to be recognized as the top PR agency for the home service industry and recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise PR Agency for six consecutive years.

"I'm grateful and humbled to be recognized on the PRNEWS' Top Women list," said Ripley. "I started my agency 11 years ago with the intent to forge a new path in home service and franchise public relations where superior customer service results in happy clients and repeat business. Because of the hard work of my dedicated team, we've been able to help small startups become behemoths, global manufacturers launch new products and support our tech clients through their venture capital fundraising efforts."

Ripley PR has grown into an elite, highly respected PR agency that services clients all over the United States and the world. Ripley continues to trailblaze the industry and most recently authored "NEXT LEVEL NOW: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Services Business," to further support residential service business owners increase their visibility.

Ripley PR, which was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021, offers its clients strategic communications services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency specializes in the home service and building trades, manufacturing, B2B technology and franchising industries. Its unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive prospects to the brand.

Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally.

