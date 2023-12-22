Looking to rebrand? PR expert says you may not be as prepared as you think

News provided by

Ripley PR

22 Dec, 2023, 07:02 ET

Tennessee-based global public relations firm says changing the perception of your brand should be a multi-year strategy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, franchising, manufacturing and B2B technology, is offering some PR best practices to companies planning to rebrand their business in the coming years.

Continue Reading
The Ripley PR team regularly brainstorms ways to effectively support client brand strategies.
"Creating a new logo can be a strategic move that revitalizes a company or organization and breathes new life into services and your team," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR, which has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise PR Agency six years in a row. "However, that new look can also be confusing for your customers or stakeholders, which could very easily push them to the competition. A rebrand may help you modernize or change your image, but if it's not communicated to the public effectively, it could alienate the very people you're hoping to attract."

Ripley said many businesses focus on "what" they're rebranding rather than "how" they're rebranding.

"It's easy to get caught up in designs, fonts and colors," she said. "It's exciting to roll out a new logo or new truck wraps, and launch a website with your new design. But there are steps you have to take before you head to the drawing board if you want to make your rebrand a success, and there are steps you have to take after to communicate why you've rebranded."

Over her career, Ripley has helped hundreds of contractors boost their visibility and reputation, and in 2021, she wrote "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business." Ripley said it's important to build a relationship with your customers, the community and local media before undergoing a refresh. She said companies that have implemented a proactive PR strategy at least 1-2 years ahead of a rebrand create a smoother transition because the company is more well known locally.

"The look may be brand new, but the company itself will feel like an old familiar friend, thanks to the credibility you've earned through media coverage on TV and in local newspapers," she said. "Unfortunately, it can be easy to spin a rebrand with a negative connotation. Your competitors can create rumors, such as saying you were bought out or telling the community you're no longer locally owned. Your company's heritage and history can be lost if a rebrand isn't communicated correctly."

Ripley said controlling the "why" behind the rebrand is just one part of the narrative PR can help control. A good strategy can help explain how the rebrand benefits your company and what it means for your company.

"Unfortunately, I've seen companies with a poor reputation think that a new logo is going to fix their problems," Ripley said. "A PR team can not only help you plan the rebranding process, such as how it's announced and who finds out when, but it can help you build the foundation the rebrand is built on. If you're not playing the long game when it comes to a rebrand, you're wasting your time and money."

About Ripley PR
Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in franchising, construction, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ripley PR

