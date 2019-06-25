Booster Continues to Reinvent the Way Energy is Delivered with $56 Million in Series C Funding

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster, the #1 same-day fuel delivery service, announces today it has raised $56 million Series C funding led by Invus Opportunities, with strong participation from existing partners Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Maveron, Conversion Capital, and Perot Jain LP.

Booster is also adding two new strategic investors: Enterprise Holdings Ventures, the venture capital arm of the world's largest car rental and fleet management company, and Total Ventures, the venture capital arm of the integrated energy major, Total SA. With this new funding, the company has now raised a total of $88.5 million to unlock new markets and modernize today's fueling experience and infrastructure.

"Our customers and their employees have been asking us to expand into new markets for quite some time," said Frank Mycroft, Booster CEO. "This funding and the caliber of those behind it gives us the ability to do so, and build the on-demand mobile fueling category we created. We will continue to revolutionize the way consumers and fleets get their fuel."

Booster established the mobile fueling category in 2015 and is reinventing the way energy is delivered, beginning with the $2 trillion dollar gas industry. Booster brings the gas station directly to tens of thousands of customers in 20+ cities. The company's high-tech purple mini fuel tankers and exceptional service professionals deliver gas and diesel directly to personal and fleet vehicles.

"Booster has demonstrated the ability to address a key operational and logistical challenge for us – fueling vehicles at one of our large airport locations," said Bob Wetzel, Vice President of Corporate Development for Enterprise Holdings. "The end result is a significant reduction in cost, plus an increase in our efficiency. As a result, we identified the potential of delivering this kind of service on a larger scale nationwide."

Booster's modern, mobile approach to fueling significantly reduces road congestion, CO 2 emissions, and protects community land and water from the negative effects of underground storage tanks. To date, Booster has prevented the release of over 2.32 million pounds of carbon by eliminating travel associated with going to get gas, everyday gas station spills and the need for underground gas station storage tanks. Additionally, a May 2019 ALG Environmental study found a significant reduction in smog when Booster was used instead of a traditional gas station.

"Unlike other mobile fueling solutions, Booster's new supply chain and new proprietary fueling system reduces emissions of volatile organic compounds – the compounds that create haze and smog over our cities – by 26% relative to retail gas stations,"[1] explains Mycroft. "This means not only do we reduce smog every time we deliver gas, but for every 4 vehicles we fuel, we pay it forward and take the smog emissions of one car off the road."

"We are excited to support Booster as they revamp and modernize the transportation energy supply chain," said Bryan Kim, a Partner at Invus Opportunities. "Booster delivers an amazing experience for consumers and fleets alike while creating a step-change improvement in environmental impact. It's truly a win-win."

Companies like HPE have recently joined the roster of current Fortune 100 companies located in Booster's markets that offer the on-demand fueling service to their employees. Booster has quickly become the go-to convenience and most favored perk at office parks and corporate campuses throughout its coverage area. Customers simply request a 'boost' at work via the app, pin their car location, and get a full tank before they leave the office.

Booster has also expanded into fleet fueling with customers including Stanley Steemer, Two Men and a Truck, Hardin Honda, and Traffic Management Inc. The addition of the fleet business makes Booster a 24/7 operation built on a proprietary FuelOS platform, designed for scale, with sophisticated routing to unlock new markets and historically unserved consumers.

"We are tackling problems that require a phenomenally talented cross-functional team across technology, data, operations, safety, policy and customer experience," said Debbie Kim, Booster Chief Business Officer. "Delivering fuel is one thing. To do so profitably, sustainably and delightfully is quite complicated – but worth it to see the value and impact of Booster on businesses and people's lives."

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to consumers at the push of a button, preventing 1.4lbs of carbon with each boost delivered.

The company has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com.

Images available here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VULtq5_pjztAj2nXVBK_36Qot7e_F4qa

1 Environmental Benefits of Mobile Fueling, Ashworth Leninger Group, May, 2019.

Media Contact for Booster Fuels:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@ext.boosterfuels.com

925.518.8159

SOURCE Booster

Related Links

http://www.trybooster.com

