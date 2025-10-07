Boosting clinical trial success in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how biomarkers and digital tools are improving clinical trials in neurodegenerative diseases. Attendees will understand the role of biomarkers, including imaging, wet, genetic and digital, in enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of clinical trials for neurodegenerative diseases. The featured speakers will discuss strategies for integrating biomarkers into early-phase CNS clinical trials to improve patient diagnosis and treatment evaluation. The speakers will also discuss best practices to improve the success rates in trials, such as central readers, optimized scales, placebo-minimization and adherence to medication measures. Attendees will identify the evolving role of clinical research sites in adopting and implementing more holistic approaches.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomarkers are transforming the landscape of clinical trials, offering innovative solutions to enhance the accuracy, efficiency and success of trials in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

This webinar will explore innovative strategies and lessons learned for improving the success of clinical trials, including the integration of imaging, wet, genetic and digital biomarkers. Such objective data are revolutionizing patient disease progression projection and finding their way into optimized diagnostic research criteria for population enrichment. Nonetheless, clinical outcome parameters such as rating scales, but also digital endpoints, are the gold standard as primary endpoints for marketing authorization. Clinical research sites are crucial in adapting to these advancements, from early phases of drug development for early decision making to pivotal trials, ensuring seamless integration of such tools and enhancing patient engagement.

Join the featured speakers as they discuss how these new innovations in CNS clinical trials are overcoming traditional high failure rates and accelerating drug development.

Register for this webinar to learn how biomarkers and digital tools are improving clinical trials in neurodegenerative diseases.

Join Dr. Peter Schüler, MD, Senior Vice President, Drug Development Services, ICON; Prof. Günther Höglinger, Munich Center for Neurosciences; and Tim Buchanan, Senior Director of Clinical Science Neurology, Early Development, UCB Pharma, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Boosting clinical trial success in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

