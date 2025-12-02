Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for December 2025

News provided byXtalks
Dec 02, 2025, 11:34 ET
Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation and research.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
CLINICAL TRIALS
Dec 3 - Becoming a sponsor of choice for high-performing sites
Dec 4 - Exploring Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinical Trials and New Treatments
Dec 9 - PANSS Update: Collaborations & New Solutions
Dec 9 - Managing Placebo Risk in Dermatology Trials
Dec 10 - FIH Clinical Trial Planning for Radiopharmaceuticals: From IND to Patient Dosing
Dec 16 - Enhancing Clinical Efficiency Through Master Protocol Trial Design
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
Dec 4 - Unified Data + Trustworthy AI: Driving Precision Across Portfolio, Trial and Commercial Planning
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
Dec 8 - Why Transmission Electron Microscopy Is Key to Cell Line Characterization
Dec 18 - Rebuilding the Tumor Microenvironment for In Vitro Discovery
HEALTHCARE
Dec 8 - Riding the data wave: How pharma can navigate disruptions in open claims
Dec 11- The Critical Need to Address Mental Health in the Rare Disease Community
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
Dec 10 - Biomarker Testing Strategies for Enhancing Ultrasensitive Immunoassays
MEDICAL DEVICE
Dec 11 - Process AI in Medical Device: What Works and What's Next
Dec 18 - Medical Device Validation Solutions for Evolving Industry Needs
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
Dec 4 - Using a Novel Automated Immunoassay to Streamline Batch Testing
Dec 8 - Using Acceleration Levers to Expedite Late Phase CMC Programs for Therapeutic Proteins
Dec 16 - Unlocking mRNA Performance: How Sequence Engineering and GMP Integration Accelerate Therapeutic Success
Dec 17 - Overcoming Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Risks with AI Tools
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
Dec 12 - Proposed Updates to Health Canada's Guidance on Summary Reports
Dec 15 - Mastering Inspection Readiness for FDA's AI Tool Elsa
Dec 16 - ICH GCP E6(R3): Preparing for global implementation, assessing the impact, risk and requirements of the change
RESEARCH
Dec 11 - How Evf2 lncRNA Advances Research in Brain and Neurodevelopmental Disorders
