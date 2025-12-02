Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for December 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology, medical device, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation and research.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

CLINICAL TRIALS

Dec 3 - Becoming a sponsor of choice for high-performing sites

Dec 4 - Exploring Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinical Trials and New Treatments

Dec 9 - PANSS Update: Collaborations & New Solutions

Dec 9 - Managing Placebo Risk in Dermatology Trials

Dec 10 - FIH Clinical Trial Planning for Radiopharmaceuticals: From IND to Patient Dosing

Dec 16 - Enhancing Clinical Efficiency Through Master Protocol Trial Design

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

Dec 4 - Unified Data + Trustworthy AI: Driving Precision Across Portfolio, Trial and Commercial Planning

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

Dec 8 - Why Transmission Electron Microscopy Is Key to Cell Line Characterization

Dec 18 - Rebuilding the Tumor Microenvironment for In Vitro Discovery

HEALTHCARE

Dec 8 - Riding the data wave: How pharma can navigate disruptions in open claims

Dec 11- The Critical Need to Address Mental Health in the Rare Disease Community

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

Dec 10 - Biomarker Testing Strategies for Enhancing Ultrasensitive Immunoassays

MEDICAL DEVICE

Dec 11 - Process AI in Medical Device: What Works and What's Next

Dec 18 - Medical Device Validation Solutions for Evolving Industry Needs

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Dec 4 - Using a Novel Automated Immunoassay to Streamline Batch Testing

Dec 8 - Using Acceleration Levers to Expedite Late Phase CMC Programs for Therapeutic Proteins

Dec 16 - Unlocking mRNA Performance: How Sequence Engineering and GMP Integration Accelerate Therapeutic Success

Dec 17 - Overcoming Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Risks with AI Tools

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

Dec 12 - Proposed Updates to Health Canada's Guidance on Summary Reports

Dec 15 - Mastering Inspection Readiness for FDA's AI Tool Elsa

Dec 16 - ICH GCP E6(R3): Preparing for global implementation, assessing the impact, risk and requirements of the change

RESEARCH

Dec 11 - How Evf2 lncRNA Advances Research in Brain and Neurodevelopmental Disorders

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com.

Contact:

Ayesha Rashid

Xtalks ( www.xtalks.com )

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks