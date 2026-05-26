Borg-Warner Trophy® Awarded to 2026 Indianapolis 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist wins first Indianapolis 500 by 0.0233 seconds, the closest finish in the race's history

Second-ever IndyCar series win for Meyer Shank Racing, both from the Indy 500

BorgWarner's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers featured on all NTT INDY CAR SERIES© racecars since 2012

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner presented the iconic Borg‑Warner Trophy® to 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist in Victory Circle following the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Rosenqvist, driving for Meyer Shank Racing, was awarded the Borg‑Warner Trophy and Victory Lane wreath by BorgWarner President and CEO Joseph Fadool, celebrating his first Indy 500 victory.

BorgWarner CEO Joseph Fadool awarded Felix Rosenqvist the Borg-Warner Trophy and Wreath, closest finish in race history. Post this BorgWarner’s President and CEO Joseph Fadool awarded 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy and Victory Lane Wreath, after the Meyer Shank Racing driver won the closest finish race in Indy 500 history.

Rosenqvist will become the 113th driver to have his likeness sculpted onto the Borg‑Warner Trophy, continuing the tradition that has commemorated every Indianapolis 500 winner since 1911. He is also the third Swedish driver to win the iconic race, following Kenny Brack in 1999 and Marcus Ericsson in 2022.

"The number 60 car delivered a truly exceptional performance, and we extend our congratulations to Felix, Jim Meyer, Michael Shank and the entire organization. Winning the Indianapolis 500 requires precision, teamwork and dedication," said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO of BorgWarner. "BorgWarner is proud to uphold the tradition of the Borg‑Warner Trophy and to celebrate Felix's remarkable accomplishment."

The 110th running of the Indy 500 was set up for an exciting ending after the yellow flag came out on lap 197. After two laps of caution, the green flag waved for the final lap. Rosenqvist crossed the yard of bricks 0.0233 seconds, less than half a car length, in front of American David Malukas, for the closest finish in the race's history. Battling for position and crossing the finish line three-wide, New Zealander Scott McLaughlin placed third, Mexican Pato O'Ward finished fourth, and New Zealander Marcus Armstrong finished fifth, even though he led at the start of the final lap. This is only the fifth time that the driver leading the last lap lost the race. Throughout the race there were 70 lead changes, the most of any Indy 500 race. Rosenqvist led 25 laps with an average speed of 162.021 mph.

Rosenqvist's victory also marks the second Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar series win for Meyer Shank Racing. The only other victory was achieved by Helio Castroneves in the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

BorgWarner's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers continue to power every NTT INDYCAR SERIES vehicle, delivering quick boost response, powerful performance and reliable durability, setting global standards in advanced racing technology.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

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