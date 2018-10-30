BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2018.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 66 locations in 18 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

