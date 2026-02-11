BorgWarner to Supply Variable Turbine Geometry Turbocharger for Major European OEM's Hybrid Electric Vehicle Platform

Variable turbine geometry turbocharger will power one of the OEM's first hybrid electric vehicle offerings in North America

Technology features silencer and shot-peened compressor wheel designed to reduce noise and boost strength and durability

Start of production is expected to begin in 2028

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured an agreement with a major European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to supply its variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger on one of its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) platforms. This business win positions BorgWarner as part of the global supply base that will power one of the company's first HEV offerings in North America.

BorgWarner’s variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger will power one of the first HEV offerings in North America for a major European OEM.

BorgWarner's VTG turbocharger technology enables precise control of engine operation, optimizing performance across a broad range of engine speeds and integrating advanced combustion strategies to boost efficiency, enhance fuel economy and lower emissions. The system features adjustable, electrically-actuated vanes that regulate pressure upstream of the turbine and enable near instant acceleration and maximum power output. Tailored to meet the OEM's size and space requirements, this customer-specific technology incorporates an updated turbine housing designed to fit the available packaging constraints and enhance transient performance.

"BorgWarner is proud to extend our long-lasting, trusted partnership with this OEM by supplying our VTG technology to the company's HEV platform," said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. "Our extensive experience supplying turbochargers using our proven VTG technology for similar applications in Europe, along with our strong track record for quality and reliability, positions us well to extend our relationship and further expand our North American breadth of offerings together."

This specific turbocharger technology features a shot-peened compressor wheel designed to boost strength and durability. Through the shot-peening process, the compressor wheel gains improved resistance to wear and tear, supporting longer component life and meeting sustained performance requirements. Additionally, the compressor outlet features a silencer that helps reduce noise within the vehicle.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

