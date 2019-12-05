BorgWarner Expands High Voltage Hairpin Electric Motor Series, Introduces HVH 146

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner is expanding its electric motor offerings with the introduction of its new High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) 146 motor, which is expected to go into production on a light-duty hybrid passenger car with a major OEM in early 2020. This electric motor joins BorgWarner's family of patented and versatile HVH Series motors, available as fully-housed motors or rotor/stator assemblies. Flexible by design, HVH Series motors come in a variety of configurations and offer scalable output and torque.

BorgWarner’s new High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) 146 motor

The HVH 146, an interior permanent magnet electric motor, is best suited for belt-drive integration at P0 in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) applications, where a traditional alternator would be placed. It's mounted to the front of the engine through a high-tension belt system which allows it to operate at high power levels and speeds up to 16,500 rpm. Beyond being used as a stop/start device, it also can be used for regeneratively charging the battery pack when the vehicle is braking or coasting. The HVH 146 electric motor also provides a peak torque of 65 Nm as well as 95 percent peak efficiency delivering clean auxiliary power for increased driving range. Capable of delivering 35 kW peak power and 65 N•m (47.9 lb.-ft.) of peak torque while weighing only 14 kg (30.9 pounds), it achieves more than double the power-to-weight ratio of a traditional alternator.

"As a leader of clean and efficient propulsion systems, we continue to build up our already comprehensive portfolio of powerful electric motors that deliver industry-leading power and torque densities," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "The introduction of BorgWarner's HVH 146 motor further enables us to help our customers simultaneously meet consumer needs and government regulations, including the need for advanced, highly efficient and environmentally-friendly technologies."

Developed as a highly functional solution for OEMs, the motor was designed for easy integration. It features a compact package with high- and low-voltage connectors as well as the required coolant connections. The HVH Series utilizes a precision-formed rectangular wire and multiple layers of interlocking "hairpins" in place of the traditional round wire windings. This proprietary wiring method, along with the size of the wire, enables the motor to achieve higher power density and efficiency. Its water-cooled properties add to its impressive power density capability.

Initially launching on a light-duty hybrid passenger vehicle, BorgWarner's HVH 146 also can be applied to the commercial vehicle market. In addition, it can be tailor-made to fit specific requirements and be utilized in various positions, in addition to P0, throughout a hybrid vehicle.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "initiative," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; and future changes in laws and regulations, including by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate, as well as other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revision to any of the forward-looking statements.

